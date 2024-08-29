Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA ELECTION

Rep. Ruben Gallego leads over Kari Lake in Senate race, new poll says

Aug 29, 2024, 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:09 am

power in the U.S. Senate race Kari Lake Ruben Gallego...

U.S. Senate candidates Kari Lake, a Republican, and Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, are set to debate on Oct. 9, 2024. (Associated Press File Photos)

(Associated Press File Photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate this general election. A new poll by Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) suggests that balance may lean left.

Polling results released Thursday by the Phoenix-based research firm found Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego leading Republican Kari Lake 47-40%.

Although Gallego is 7 percentage points ahead, his lead actually represents a drop in the length of space between him and Lake.

Back in May, NPI said he led by a full 10 points.

This May poll took place before Lake officially won the nomination in the Republican primary. Gallego ran unopposed on the Democratic side.

What do the numbers say?

The difference in the new poll represents a spike in Lake’s popularity. Lake earned 4 more points from undecided voters, NPI said.

Gallego leads among independents by 46-29%, although one-quarter of this section of the electorate is undecided.

Furthermore, Gallego leads over Lake among voters who are unsure of who to vote for in the presidential race by 34% to 6%.

NPI also found that 50% of registered voters view Lake unfavorably. Only 37% see her positively.

NPI founder and CEO Mike Noble said Lake still has room to grow despite Gallego’s superior position.

“In our polarized world, it’s hard to imagine things going much better for him than they have in this past year,” Noble said. “Lake clearly has room to grow with wayward Republicans and swing voters. The real question: Is she the sort of candidate that can grow her support?”

The polling average compiled by FiveThirtyEight also has Gallego leading in Arizona by 7%. However, the RealClearPolitics average has him with an 8.3% lead.

It’s notable that Lake is trailing Gallego as she has tied herself to former President Donald Trump, who is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race in Arizona, according to a Noble poll conducted the same time as this U.S. Senate poll.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona race could shift balance of power in the U.S. Senate

The winner of the U.S. Senate race will replace independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who is not seeking reelection.

Researchers conducted this survey Aug. 12-16 of this year. They surveyed 1,003 registered voters in Arizona. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 3.09%.

The NPI poll found Gallego leads on climate change (47-27%), abortion (47-33%), healthcare (46-35%) and affordable housing (45-35%).

However, Lake leads on immigration (43-41%) and taxes (41-40%).

“Lake has many of the personal weaknesses of Trump: a bombastic personality, extreme positions, jumping straight to politics with little prior elected experience,” Noble said. “But she doesn’t have Trump’s proven record on issues like the economy and immigration. She has similar personality problems and none of his credibility. If she wants to win, she has to change that dynamic.”

Gallego and Lake are set to debate on Oct. 9.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Election

File photo of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is prosecuting the Arizona fake elector case...

Associated Press

Hearing on effort to dismiss Arizona fake elector concludes; ruling to come

A three-day hearing on the Arizona fake elector case concluded Wednesday with prosecutors insisting their case is not politically motivated.

4 hours ago

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Mesa Mayor John Giles took part in Kamala Harris’ first rally with Ti...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mayors of Tempe, Mesa launch Disagree Better Arizona to fight political polarization

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, is partnering with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, a Democrat, for the new Disagree Better Arizona program.

6 hours ago

Ohio Sen. JD Vance waves after arriving for his last Arizona appearance on July 31, 2024. The Repub...

Kevin Stone

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak at East Valley church

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is set to campaign at an East Valley church next week, just 12 days after Donald Trump's West Valley rally.

1 day ago

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally June 6, 2024, in Phoenix....

Associated Press

Attorneys representing alleged fake electors in Arizona argue that case is politically motivated

Attorneys for Republicans in the Arizona fake elector case argued that prosecutors were politically motivated in seeking a grand jury indictment.

1 day ago

Republican supporters in Arizona Mesa mayor John Giles Kamala Harris...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa mayor who supports Kamala Harris says she’s better for the economy than Donald Trump

Mesa Mayor John Giles is one of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' top Republican supporters in Arizona. Here's why.

2 days ago

The Arizona Police Association has endorsed Ruben Gallego, left, for Senate and Donald Trump for pr...

Kevin Stone

Split ticket: Arizona Police Association backs Ruben Gallego after endorsing Donald Trump

The Arizona Police Association endorsed Ruben Gallego in his U.S. Senate race against Kari Lake after backing Donald Trump for president.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Rep. Ruben Gallego leads over Kari Lake in Senate race, new poll says