PHOENIX – Days after the Arizona Police Association (APA) endorsed Republican Donald Trump for president, the group threw its support behind Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego on Monday in his Senate race against Kari Lake.

The APA is Arizona’s largest law enforcement association, representing over 12,000 officers from 50-plus agencies. The organization’s president, Justin Harris, appeared at Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale on Friday to endorse the former president over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Justin Harris called the Democratic nominee “part of the radicalized movement to degrade public safety and make our communities less safe.”

The APA’s mission is “to represent the collective interest of our member associations in matters involving legal perspectives, compensation, benefits and retirement security,” according to its website. To those ends, the group operates a PAC and regularly supports and endorses political candidates.

Why Arizona Police Association endorsed Ruben Gallego for Senate

In its endorsement of Gallego, the APA cited his efforts to secure billions of dollars in funding for law enforcement during his time in Congress. The APA also touted Gallego’s service in the Marines.

“The APA does not take our endorsements lightly,” Justin Harris said in Monday’s announcement. “We recognize the importance of having a U.S. senator that can bring people together to improve society for all. We believe Congressman Gallego will be that U.S. senator.”

We are proud to endorse Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego ) for the US Senate. Please read our endorsement letter below… pic.twitter.com/WbswN9AxCM — Arizona Police Association (@AZPoliceAssc) August 26, 2024

The APA’s endorsement of Gallego is an outlier when it comes to Arizona law enforcement organizations.

The Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association, Arizona Law Enforcement Association and Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs are all backing Lake.

“Kari Lake will always back the blue and support law enforcement and safe communities,” a spokesperson for the Lake campaign told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Voters will get to see Gallego and Lake go head-to-head on public safety and other topics during a debate sponsored by Clean Elections on Oct. 9.

According to the polling average compiled by RealClearPolitics, Gallego is leading the race by 6.7 percentage points.

