Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

18 new EV charging stations to be built across Arizona’s interstate system

Aug 28, 2024, 9:00 AM

electric vehicle charging stations...

ADOT expects the 18 new EV charging stations will take around a year after final contracts are signed to be fully constructed. (File Photo via Arizona Department of Transportation)

(File Photo via Arizona Department of Transportation)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new series of awards will enable the Arizona Department of Transportation to scatter more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

Money from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program will support the creation of a network of 18 privately owned electric vehicle charging stations.

The new stations will be scattered across the interstate system in Arizona, according to Garin Groff, an ADOT spokesman.

“The idea of placing these chargers along the interstates is to ensure that there’s a reliable network of locations where people can charge their electric vehicles,” Groff told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

The new stations will pop up along Interstates 8, 10, 17, 19 and 40. They’re the first step in establishing a statewide network of EV charging stations.

Transportation officials said some of the charging stations may be ready for public use by late 2025.

No state funds used in making this EV network

No state funds will be involved in making these stations, ADOT said.

Federal funds will cover 80% of construction costs. All 18 stations will be privately owned and operated. The rest of the 20% of construction costs will be paid by the private developer.

“The private operators will determine what the cost of the charge will be,” Groff said.

What impact will the new electric vehicle charging stations have?

Transportation officials hope the network will encourage people to buy more EVs — and to feel less worried about their batteries running out.

“By having this network of stations every 50 miles or so, the goal is to reduce range anxiety,” Groff said. “We don’t want people to feel that they might run out of charge the way someone might run out of gas.”

RELATED STORIES

The charging stations will be built within a mile of a freeway interchange. They will each have at least four NEVI-compliant chargers. However, some will have as many as seven.

These chargers are designed to charge a typical electric vehicle in 30 minutes at most.

The charging stations will also have CCS plugs. They will mainly be at gas stations and travel stations, although some will be at restaurants or hotels along the freeways.

“These will be in the parking lots of, generally, places that are pretty busy,” Groff said. “People are already stopping for gas or snacks at these places.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Man arrested in connection to fatal robbery in Glendale last year...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in connection with 2023 robbery that left 2 dead in Glendale

An Arizona man was arrested Monday for allegedly taking part in a fatal robbery in Glendale last year, according to court records.

26 minutes ago

Ohio Sen. JD Vance waves after arriving for his last Arizona appearance on July 31, 2024. The Repub...

Kevin Stone

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak at East Valley church

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is set to campaign at an East Valley church next week, just 12 days after Donald Trump's West Valley rally.

3 hours ago

Phoenix woman allegedly killed her infant daughter, police say...

KTAR.com

Phoenix mother accused of causing injuries that killed her 3-month-old daughter

A Phoenix woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her infant daughter on Monday, arrest documents said.

4 hours ago

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally June 6, 2024, in Phoenix....

Associated Press

Attorneys representing alleged fake electors in Arizona argue that case is politically motivated

Attorneys for Republicans in the Arizona fake elector case argued that prosecutors were politically motivated in seeking a grand jury indictment.

4 hours ago

Promotional photo of a Waymo One robotaxi stopped on a street as a pedestrian crosses....

Kevin Stone

Waymo expands curbside robotaxi service hours at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to 24/7

Travelers can now catch Waymo robotaxis directly to and from the terminals at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 24 hours a day.

6 hours ago

An African elephant grazes a grassy field....

Aaron Decker

Phoenix Zoo hosting ‘Toss the Tusk’ event aimed at combating illegal ivory trade

The Phoenix Zoo was selected to host an event that is aimed at raising awareness and reducing the demand of illegal ivory products.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

18 new EV charging stations to be built across Arizona’s interstate system