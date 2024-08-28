PHOENIX — A new series of awards will enable the Arizona Department of Transportation to scatter more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

Money from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program will support the creation of a network of 18 privately owned electric vehicle charging stations.

The new stations will be scattered across the interstate system in Arizona, according to Garin Groff, an ADOT spokesman.

“The idea of placing these chargers along the interstates is to ensure that there’s a reliable network of locations where people can charge their electric vehicles,” Groff told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

The new stations will pop up along Interstates 8, 10, 17, 19 and 40. They’re the first step in establishing a statewide network of EV charging stations.

Transportation officials said some of the charging stations may be ready for public use by late 2025.

No state funds used in making this EV network

No state funds will be involved in making these stations, ADOT said.

Federal funds will cover 80% of construction costs. All 18 stations will be privately owned and operated. The rest of the 20% of construction costs will be paid by the private developer.

“The private operators will determine what the cost of the charge will be,” Groff said.

What impact will the new electric vehicle charging stations have?

Transportation officials hope the network will encourage people to buy more EVs — and to feel less worried about their batteries running out.

“By having this network of stations every 50 miles or so, the goal is to reduce range anxiety,” Groff said. “We don’t want people to feel that they might run out of charge the way someone might run out of gas.”

The charging stations will be built within a mile of a freeway interchange. They will each have at least four NEVI-compliant chargers. However, some will have as many as seven.

These chargers are designed to charge a typical electric vehicle in 30 minutes at most.

The charging stations will also have CCS plugs. They will mainly be at gas stations and travel stations, although some will be at restaurants or hotels along the freeways.

“These will be in the parking lots of, generally, places that are pretty busy,” Groff said. “People are already stopping for gas or snacks at these places.”

