ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT to host virtual meeting on EV charging station plan

Jun 20, 2024, 1:00 PM

electric vehicle charging plan...

The Arizona Department of Transportation invites the public to speak up during a virtual public meeting on July 10. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona’s transportation authorities are asking the public to share their thoughts on an electric vehicle charging plan.

The Arizona Department of Transportation invited people to provide input on its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan in a virtual public meeting on July 10.

This plan would add these nine state highway segments to a network of fast-charging stations ADOT plans to create:

  • US 60: Wickenburg to Phoenix
  • US 60: Phoenix to Globe
  • US 60: Show Low to New Mexico
  • US 93: Wickenburg to I-40
  • US 95: Quartzsite to San Luis
  • US 160: US 89 to Four Corners
  • State Route 68: US 93 to Bullhead City
  • SR 80: Bisbee to Douglas
  • SR 90: I-10 to Bisbee

These charging stations would be built with 80% federal funding and a 20% private match, according to ADOT’s announcement. No state funding will be used to build this network of charging stations.

The federal funds would come from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

How to share your thoughts on ADOT’s electric vehicle charging plan

Those who want to attend the public meeting on July 10 can register here.

Staff members assigned to this project will be available to answer questions and inform the public about the new proposed stations on Arizona highways.

Cant make the meeting? The public can also share their opinions via email or by taking an online survey.

Arizonans can also share their thoughts by calling 800-915-4301.

ADOT also accepts snail mail. Just send your thoughts to this address: 1655 W. Jackson St., MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

