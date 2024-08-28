Tempe elementary school teacher wins July's teacher tribute award...

Close
Tempe elementary school teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos' teacher tribute

Aug 27, 2024

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — One lucky Tempe elementary school teacher has won thousands of dollars for her hard work serving the community.

In July, KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos’ Pay Tribute to a Teacher reward went to Alison Ganssle, a fourth grade teacher.

Ganssle works at Ward Traditional Academy, which is part of the Tempe Elementary School District.

She’s no stranger to going above and beyond. She has around 18 years of experience teaching, according to her class blog.

During her time, she’s won accolades before. In fact, she was one of two teachers celebrated by the Tempe School District in a 2020 blog. She was praised for her flexibility and technological skill in the face of COVID-19 mandating long-distance learning.

Tempe elementary school teacher talks about favorite part of her job

For five years, she and her classrooms have taken part in a program called Friendship Village, which connects fourth graders with senior citizens.

“They write letters back and forth throughout the year,” Ganssle told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “We have a field trip in May where they get to go meet their pen pals in person and they’ll read a book together. They’ll do a word search. They’ll make a bracelet.”

It’s more than just an educational tool; it’s a human moment that helps students who may not have grandparents around them. One of the adult pen pals in the program is 103 years old.

Sometimes, the age gaps can lead to funny moments.

“I will say there was one year one of my students wrote in their letter if their pen pal knew Abraham Lincoln,” she said. “I think a lot of people think, today, kids don’t have respect for their elders and have that connection anymore.”

However the program motivates students to learn more about older generations. “It’s just really beautiful,” Ganssle said.

Teachers like Ganssle earn $2,500 each month. Want to nominate a teacher for the award? Submissions are accepted here.

