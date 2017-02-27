Great teachers are paramount in shaping our communities future, yet Arizona’s educators are underappreciated and underpaid.
Your Valley Toyota Dealers want to recognize top teachers in Arizona who are nominated by members of the community they serve.
Valley Toyota Dealers “Pay Tribute To A Teacher” each month during the school year and present them with a $2,500 check in their classroom. KTAR News will showcase these stories on-air with Gaydos.
Nominate a deserving teacher today and they could receive $2,500.
I would like to nominate the following Teacher: