Gilbert woman found dead in Colorado River following flash flood

PHOENIX — A Gilbert woman was found dead near Mile 176 in the Colorado River on Sunday by park rangers following a flash flood, according to a news release.

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was reported missing Thursday following a flash flood that hit the Havasu Canyon. She was last seen 100 yards above the confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River.

The National Park Service had conducted a multi-day search and rescue operation before her body was discovered Sunday morning by park rangers, according to the release.

An investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner is ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

