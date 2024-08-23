Arizona man accused of death threats against Donald Trump...

Arizona man accused of making death threats against Donald Trump before border tour arrested
Aug 23, 2024, 9:00 AM
(Photos: Rick Scuteri/AP and Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
A Gilbert woman is missing after getting caught up in a flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday.
51 minutes ago
Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Horne called for a statewide school cellphone ban on Thursday. It's his second time pursuing this ban.
2 hours ago
Broadway Curve Improvement Project work is expected to create significant traffic delays near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
2 hours ago
There's only a slight chance for more metro Phoenix monsoon activity on Friday after disruptive storms rolled through the area the previous evening.
4 hours ago
Here are all the details about former President Donald Trump's Glendale rally, which is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena.
5 hours ago
The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopened in Chandler after a crash caused a shutdown on Friday morning.
7 hours ago
