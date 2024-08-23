Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopens in Chandler after crash caused closure

PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopened in Chandler after a Friday morning crash caused a closure, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision took place after Guadalupe Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

One person was ejected in the rollover crash and was hospitalized for their injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Traffic was being taken off at Guadalupe.

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the closure.

