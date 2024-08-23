Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopens in Chandler after crash caused closure

Aug 23, 2024, 5:29 AM | Updated: 8:18 am

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADO...

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADOT Image)

(ADOT Image)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopened in Chandler after a Friday morning crash caused a closure, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision took place after Guadalupe Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

One person was ejected in the rollover crash and was hospitalized for their injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Traffic was being taken off at Guadalupe.

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the closure.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert went missing after a flash flood at Havasu Creek in Grand Canyon Nation...

KTAR.com

Gilbert woman missing after flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park

A Gilbert woman is missing after getting caught up in a flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday.

7 minutes ago

Statewide school cellphone ban a goal for Supt. Tom Horne...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona’s education chief calls for law to ban cellphones in schools

Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Horne called for a statewide school cellphone ban on Thursday. It's his second time pursuing this ban.

57 minutes ago

An aerial view of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project construction zone at Interstate 10 and Sta...

Kevin Stone

Broadway Curve Improvement Project work to delay weekend traffic near Phoenix airport

Broadway Curve Improvement Project work is expected to create significant traffic delays near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

2 hours ago

Arizona man accused of death threats against Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Arizona man accused of making death threats against Donald Trump before border tour arrested

A southern Arizona man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against Donald Trump on social media, authorities said Thursday.

2 hours ago

Blowing dust as seen in the East Valley on Aug. 22, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Slight chance for more metro Phoenix monsoon activity the day after disruptive storms

There's only a slight chance for more metro Phoenix monsoon activity on Friday after disruptive storms rolled through the area the previous evening.

3 hours ago

Trump Glendale rally: Speakers, location, times and more...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what we know about Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale

Here are all the details about former President Donald Trump's Glendale rally, which is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopens in Chandler after crash caused closure