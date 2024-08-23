Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ruben Gallego brings Democratic military veterans on stage in DNC speech

Aug 22, 2024, 9:36 PM

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego surrounded by military veterans on the DNC stage....

U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego advocated for military veterans during his speech at the final night of the Democratic National Convention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – To cap off a week that showcased Arizona politicians, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego brought on stage fellow Democrat military veterans like him in the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

To the Chicago crowd on Thursday night, Gallego shared his journey from sleeping on the floor while his mother raised the family alone to enlisting in the U.S. Marines after graduating from Harvard. With the Marines, Gallego was deployed to Iraq where he recalled seeing some of the heaviest combat of the war.

“And when we got home, the government failed to help us readjust,” Gallego said. “We have a duty to care for our patriots who serve our nation.”

Gallego, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in November, detailed how Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the lowest veterans employment rate in history and provided more benefits to veterans than previous administrations.

The congressman pointed towards Minnesota Gov. and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, a veteran of the U.S. National Guard, and his care for veterans.

RELATED STORIES

Halfway through his speech, Gallego brought on stage around 30 Democrat politicians who served in the military, vocalizing that those politicians always put country over politics.

“We were proud to wear the uniform and we’re proud to serving our country in city halls, state capitols, the U.S. House and the Senate,” Gallego said.

Talking over a continuous applause, Gallego praised the veterans on stage before focusing on Donald Trump.

“Politicians like Donald Trump don’t stand with us, they call patriots like Sen. McCain losers,” Gallego said. “John McCain was an American hero, show some respect.”

Project 2025, an agenda aimed at restructuring the executive branch and has ties to Trump’s advisers, had a consistent spotlight throughout the convention. Although Trump has distanced himself from the project Democrats targeted the agenda throughout the week. Gallego claimed the project would slash veteran benefits and force VA hospitals to close across the country.

To close his speech, Gallego called on service members and families of service members to elect Harris and Walz.

“Together we’ll fight for our veterans and everyone who served our country,” Gallego said.

