Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four generates millions for Arizona’s economy

Aug 20, 2024, 5:26 PM

final four...

A general view of the Final Four logo on the court during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four that was hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6 and April 8 generated $429 million in economic impact, according to a study by Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute.

RELATED STORIES

The study also found that the Final Four earned $256.9 million for Arizona’s gross domestic product.

“I commend the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee and its stakeholders for delivering this windfall to Arizona,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a press release. “Mega sporting events are crucial for driving our state’s tourism sector. Basketball is the world’s game, and during the 2024 Men’s Final Four, the world’s eyes were proudly on Arizona. It not only generated revenue, it also served as a powerful advertisement for our great state.”

The Final Four saw the UConn Huskies win their second consecutive national championship over Purdue.

Attendance and viewership of Phoenix’s 2024 Final Four

The Final Four games received a total of 40.3 million viewers, according to the study.

The three games drew a combined 149,143 fans to State Farm Stadium while the national championship game between UConn and Purdue drew 74,423 fans, the third-highest attendance in the game’s history.

The festivities during the weekend, such as the three-day NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park in Phoenix, saw 67,451 people attend the event while the Final Four Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center had 52,283 people attend it, according to the study.

“Hosting the Men’s Final Four was a tremendous slam dunk for Phoenix, as we proudly welcomed the third-highest-attended event in its history,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release.

“The influx of visitors significantly boosted our local economy, benefiting businesses, cultural institutions and hotels across the city. I am extremely grateful to our dedicated Local Organizing Committee and the city of Phoenix staff for their outstanding efforts in showcasing our growing, glowing city and ensuring the event’s success from start to finish.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock photo of bars and a lock on a prison cell. A Tennessee man was sentenced to 40 years in feder...

Kevin Stone

Tennessee man sentenced to 40 years for sex trafficking offenses in Arizona

A Tennessee man was sentenced last week to 40 years in federal prison for sex trafficking in Arizona, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari, is photographed at her campaign office Thursday...

Kevin Stone

Yassamin Ansari wins Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary, recount confirms

A mandatory recount of the Democratic primary for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District confirmed Yassamin Ansari as the winner.

6 hours ago

Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles, shown at a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Glendale, is scheduled...

Kevin Stone

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, to speak on Day 2 of Democratic National Convention

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, is set to speak Tuesday during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

6 hours ago

Tucson influencer speaks at Democratic National Convention...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona influencer among speakers at first night of Democratic National Convention

Deja Foxx, a 23-year-old Tucson influencer who has been involved with Kamala Harris' presidential efforts for years, spoke at the DNC.

7 hours ago

Two people were killed in a crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Aug. 20, 2024....

KTAR.com

2 killed in crash that shut down Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe

Two people were killed in a crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Monday night, authorities said.

8 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What did we learn from Joe Biden dropping out? Should there be an age limit for politicians?

What did we learn from Joe Biden dropping out? Should there be an age limit for politicians? Jim Sharpe shares his take on his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four generates millions for Arizona’s economy