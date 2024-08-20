PHOENIX – Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles is set to speak Tuesday during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The mayor of Arizona’s third-largest city has become one of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ most prominent GOP supporters.

“I have differences with Kamala Harris but I don’t doubt that the top of her agenda is what is in the best interest of the United States of America. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s the case with Donald Trump,” the Republican Mesa mayor told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken last month.

Giles is one of several Republicans lined up to speak during the convention, which started at the United Center on Monday and runs through Thursday.

Sen. Mark Kelly among other Arizonans to appear during convention

Two other convention speakers with Arizona ties were announced Tuesday, but it’s unclear what day they will appear.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, a finalist to be Harris’ running mate, is part of what her campaign is calling a group of “trusted messengers” from battleground states who will take the stage over the convention’s three remaining days.

“My hope is after this convention … the American people rally behind our next president, who’s going to be Kamala Harris, and vice president, Tim Walz, and we can move this country into the future,” Kelly told KTAR News’ Arizona’s Morning News on Monday.

Former Trump staffer with Arizona ties warns about former boss

The other Arizona-linked convention speaker revealed Tuesday is Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump staffer who is endorsing Harris against her old boss.

Grisham’s Grand Canyon State experience includes a stretch as communications director for Tom Horne when was Arizona’s attorney general. She also worked as state Rep. David Gowan’s spokesperson when he was House speaker in 2015-16.

Grisham was on Trump’s transition team after he was elected in 2016 and later spent time as the White House communications director and press secretary.

She became first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff in April 2020 but resigned from that position after Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

“I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention,” Grisham said in a statement. “But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out.”

Grand Canyon State made its presence felt on Day 1

Arizona had a significant presence when the convention opened on Monday.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered brief remarks as co-chair on the DNC’s platform committee.

Another Tucson woman, 23-year-old social media activist and strategist Deja Foxx, took a turn behind the mic from the convention floor. She is one of over 200 influencers who received credentials to the event as part of an outreach effort by the Harris campaign.

In addition, Arizona trade union members Ryan Ahern and Dutch Martinez were livestreamed onto the arena’s video screen for a spot on the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in manufacturing.

“Donald Trump said he’d bring back American manufacturing, but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actually did it,” Ahern said. “Thanks to them, plumbers and pipefitters like us are building the factories, semiconductor plants and data centers of the future. We are hard at work in Phoenix, Mesa, Goodyear, Chandler and more.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.