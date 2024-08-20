PHOENIX – Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke on Monday at the Democratic National Convention’s opening night.

Romero made her appearance as the co-chair on the DNC’s platform committee alongside former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

In her brief remarks, Romero praised President Joe Biden for making the decision to end his reelection bid, calling the decision an act of love and patriotism.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero gives her plea for voters to pick Kamala Harris and Tim Walz this November. pic.twitter.com/YDt1Lxruls — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) August 20, 2024

“Vice President (Kamala) Harris is now carrying the torch,” Romero said. “She and Gov. (Tim) Walz are committed to delivering results for the American people.”

Romero turned her attention to former President Donald Trump, accusing him of fighting for big corporations.

“His extreme agenda is working against everyday Americans” Romero said. “He is fighting for Big Oil, Big Pharma, Big Banks, but most all … he is fighting for himself.”

The first day of the DNC will have its night capped off by a speech from Biden.

