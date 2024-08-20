Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero speaks at Democratic National Convention

Aug 19, 2024, 7:00 PM

Regina Romero speaks at DNC...

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero (left) spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke on Monday at the Democratic National Convention’s opening night.

Romero made her appearance as the co-chair on the DNC’s platform committee alongside former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

In her brief remarks, Romero praised President Joe Biden for making the decision to end his reelection bid, calling the decision an act of love and patriotism.

“Vice President (Kamala) Harris is now carrying the torch,” Romero said. “She and Gov. (Tim) Walz are committed to delivering results for the American people.”

RELATED STORIES

Romero turned her attention to former President Donald Trump, accusing him of fighting for big corporations.

“His extreme agenda is working against everyday Americans” Romero said. “He is fighting for Big Oil, Big Pharma, Big Banks, but most all … he is fighting for himself.”

The first day of the DNC will have its night capped off by a speech from Biden.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona State Univeristy...

KTAR.com

Arizona State University breaks multiple enrollment records as the fall semester begins

Arizona State University has set multiple new enrollment records as fall classes get underway on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Split panel with mugshot of Danny Tiner on the left and the scene of the fiery, deadly crash he cau...

Kevin Stone

Truck driver who used TikTok while causing deadly Chandler crash gets 22.5 years in prison

A truck driver who was using TikTok while causing a deadly crash in Chandler last year was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

6 hours ago

West Valley child sex abuse case 2nd suspect...

Serena O'Sullivan

Woman arrested in connection with West Valley child sex crimes case

The Peoria Police Department announced the arrest of a woman accused of being involved in a West Valley child sex crime case Monday.

7 hours ago

Supermoon event lighting up skies in Arizona, rest of world...

Serena O'Sullivan

Get your cameras ready: The year’s first supermoon will glow in Arizona skies

A global event will light up Arizona's skies on Monday evening. The supermoon event will make the celestial body glow over the Valley.

8 hours ago

US 93 highway northwest of Wickenurg reopens in both directions...

KTAR.com

US 93 reopens north of Wickenburg in both directions after crash caused closure

The US 93 northwest of Wickenurg has reopened in both directions after a crash caused a closure on Monday morning, ADOT said.

9 hours ago

Signs warn about heat and difficulty at the Summit Trail of Piestewa Peak in Phoenix. The Valley we...

Kevin Stone

Valley forecast starts with excessive heat warning followed by chance for storms midweek

The Valley weather forecast for this week starts with potentially dangerous heat before shifting to the possibility for more thunderstorms.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero speaks at Democratic National Convention