PHOENIX — An Arizona influencer took a turn behind the mic Monday on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Deja Foxx, a 23-year-old social media activist and strategist from Tucson, addressed the crowd from the floor before introducing a performance by singer/songwriter Jason Isbell.

She’s one of over 200 influencers who received credentials to the convention as part of an outreach effort. She used her speaking time to explain why she supports Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

What did Arizona influencer say at Democratic National Convention?

Foxx said Harris is the presidential candidate who will help people in need.

“People my age are making big decisions about our lives,” Foxx said. “We deserve a president who has our back — not some power-hungry millionaire reality TV personality who only cares about himself.”

She also said Harris would ensure a future where students aren’t crushed under debt. The presidential candidate has said she wants to continue the student debt relief efforts of President Joe Biden.

“We need Kamala Harris. She’ll deliver a future where we can decide if and when to start a family. A future where we can afford rent and groceries,” Foxx said.

Who is Deja Foxx?

According to her website, Foxx experienced hidden homelessness when she was 15. She and her peers lobbied school board members for comprehensive sex education in her district.

In addition, she has founded multiple political initiatives, such as the El Rio Reproductive Health Access Project.

“I was a free lunch kid raised in public housing,” Foxx told the convention. “I got my health care at Planned Parenthood.”

Foxx has been close to the current Democratic presidential nominee for years. The young social media strategist worked on the Kamala Harris For the People campaign in 2020.

She interviewed Harris earlier this year when the vice president visited Tucson and posted the video to her Instagram account, which has more than 52,000 followers.

“For young people, this is a fight for our future,” Foxx said Monday. “We have a responsibility to do this and we have a responsibility to do it right.”

