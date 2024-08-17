Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Global technology company Comtech officially relocates headquarters to Chandler

Aug 17, 2024, 10:30 AM

(City of Chandler)...

(City of Chandler)

(City of Chandler)

PHOENIX — Comtech, a global technology company, officially completed the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Chandler this week.

The company’s move from Melville, N.Y., to Arizona was announced in March.

“Chandler has established itself as a leading technology corridor in the United States,” John Ratigan, the interim CEO of Comtech, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Arizona and excited to benefit from the City of Chandler’s continued commitment to innovation.”

The company’s new headquarters, located at  305 N. 54th St., features close to 150,000 square feet of office, engineering and manufacturing space.

Comtech is a global technology company that provides terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 911 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world.

While it started welcoming employees to its new office in 2023, Comtech has had a presence in Arizona and served local commercial, defense and government customers for over 25 years.

“Today marks a momentous day for Arizona as we welcome Comtech, a leading global technology company, to its new home in Chandler,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in the release. “Comtech’s Chandler headquarters will bring enhanced economic growth opportunities and highlights Arizona’s attractive business environment and reputation as a top hub for innovation and technology. We are proud to support Comtech in their new chapter and look forward to supporting Comtech’s success in Arizona.”

Comtech is currently hiring for a variety of Chandler-based positions.

Anyone interested in joining Comtech is invited to visit the careers page of the company’s website for more information.

