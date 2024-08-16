PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in east Phoenix earlier this week, authorities said.

Thomas Draper, 40, was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He is accused of killing Jacob Sierra, 24, outside an apartment complex near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

Officers who responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Monday found Sierra suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators worked to identify Draper as the suspect and took him into custody three days later.

No other details were immediately available.

