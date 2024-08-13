PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the complex near 44th Street and McDowell Road at 1:30 a.m. and found Jacob Sierra with a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Sierra was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspect left the area in a vehicle after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish if they wish to remain anonymous.

No other information was available. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

