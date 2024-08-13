Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect on loose after 24-year-old man fatally shot at Phoenix apartment complex

Aug 12, 2024, 8:00 PM

Phoenix Police badge...

Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex on Aug. 12, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the complex near 44th Street and McDowell Road at 1:30 a.m. and found Jacob Sierra with a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Sierra was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspect left the area in a vehicle after the shooting.

RELATED STORIES

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish if they wish to remain anonymous.

No other information was available. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County certified its primary election results, setting in motion a recount in the race bet...

Associated Press

Arizona county canvass starts recount process in Dem race for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District

Maricopa County certified its primary election results Monday, setting in motion a recount in the race between Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán.

2 hours ago

A group of people watch a sunrise at Grand Canyon's South Rim....

Aaron Decker

Water restrictions lifted at South Rim of Grand Canyon after pump restored

Water restrictions have been lifted at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park after a pump that failed had been restored.

3 hours ago

Tom Horne...

KTAR.com

Horne says waiver could allow Arizona schools to recover $29 million in funding as Dems call for audit

Arizona's schools chief said Monday that the U.S. Department of Education has offered a waiver that would potentially recover $29 million in unused federal funding.

3 hours ago

Genesis of Peoria dealership to hold grand opening in West Valley...

KTAR.com

West Valley dealership to offer drivers promotions during grand opening ceremony

Looking for a new car in the West Valley? A new dealership called Larry H. Miller Genesis of Peoria will hold a grand opening on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Headshot of Dalys Kezar, who was last seen leaving his West Valley home on foot on July 11, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for West Valley man who hasn’t been heard from in a month

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a West Valley man who went missing a month ago.

7 hours ago

Former lawmaker Dr. Eric Meyer was picked to fill a vacant Democratic seat in the Arizona Legislatu...

Kevin Stone

Former Arizona lawmaker selected to keep Democratic House seat warm

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors selected former lawmaker Dr. Eric Meyer to fill a vacant Democratic seat in the Legislature.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Suspect on loose after 24-year-old man fatally shot at Phoenix apartment complex