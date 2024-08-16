Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona nonprofit foundation receives $150K grant to support foster youth

Aug 16, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:39 am

A key in a door....

Mercy C.A.R.E.S awarded a $150,000 grant to the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An Arizona nonprofit group recently received a $150,000 grant to support foster youth in their search for stable housing.

Mercy C.A.R.E.S., a community reinvestment program, made the award to the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF).

The AFFCF Rapid Rehousing program will use the funding to support foster youth ages 16-26, a demographic that faces a high risk of homelessness. Once children age out of the state’s foster care system, it can be difficult for them to find stable housing without credit or previous rental experience.

The Rapid Rehousing program aids young adults in finding housing, allowing them to focus on career and education development.

RELATED STORIES

“This incredible impactful gift will greatly uplift and empower AFFCF’s capacity to serve our state’s foster youth, ensuring children stay safe, sheltered and supported,” Luis De La Cruz, president and CEO of AFFCF, said in a press release Thursday.

AFFCF’s Rapid Rehousing program is part of the nonprofit organization’s Key to Success program, which aims to provide career development services to youth aging out of the foster care system.

In 2023, AFFCF began its Rapid Rehousing initiative and provided support services to 126 people. The organization reports that 100% of the youth maintained housing and 73 young adults received emergency rental assistance and supportive services in order to avoid homelessness.

Donor Mercy C.A.R.E.S. is an initiative of Mercy Care, a not-for-profit Arizona Medicaid managed care health plan. Mercy Care is sponsored by Dignity Health and Ascension Health

“As an organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all Arizonans, and particularly those who are underserved with complex health needs, we are happy to partner with AFFCF in making a positive impact on our community,” Trisha Stuart, Mercy Care director of community relations, said in the release.

