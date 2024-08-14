PHOENIX – Mandatory water conservation measures were put into effect for the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park, according to authorities on Tuesday.

The national park is reimplementing the measures after a pipeline broke along the North Kaibab Trail.

South Rim had been under an eight-day water restriction since Aug. 4 due to a different pump failure. The pump was restored on Monday and water conservation measures were lifted.

Park residents and visitors were mandated on Tuesday to conserve water usage in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.

What are the mandatory water conservation measures?

People at the South Rim are being asked to reduce their water consumption in nine different ways.

No watering lawns/plants.

No washing cars, boats, bikes, or any outside vehicle.

Utilize dry precleaning methods to scrape off food items before thoroughly washing dishes.

Fill the sink with water while washing dishes to avoid running water.

Take shorter or less frequent showers.

Turn water off while you shave or brush your teeth.

Use low water cleaning techniques and reduce toilet flushing to the minimum necessary.

Report drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices.

Remove outside hoses from spigots when not in use.

Restrictions are also in place for concession operations in the national park.

Alter menus to use less water for food prep and dish washing.

Adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning.

Serve drinking water at restaurants by request only.

The NPS recommends hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.

