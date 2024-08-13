PHOENIX – Water restrictions have been lifted at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park, according to authorities.

On Monday, Grand Canyon park staff repaired a pump at the Havasupai Gardens that supplied water to the South Rim.

On Aug. 4, the park implemented mandatory water conservation measures for the South Rim of the park due to the pump failure.

Park visitors and residents were asked to reduce water usage while in their homes, hotels and campgrounds.

Grand Canyon’s water conservation tips

The national park still recommends visitors, residents and businesses to be mindful of their water usage.

The park recommends:

Turning off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Wash only full loads of dishes or laundry.

Report leaks and wasteful water use to appropriate staff.

Use reclaimed water for plants, lawns and for washing vehicles.

Not to fill large-capacity water tanks in the park.

Water restrictions can occur based off the volume of water in storage during a disruption in water delivery.

The restrictions can lead to implementation of low-water cleaning practices in hotel rooms, closure of public laundry and shower facilities, and closing the RV dump/ fill station at Camper Services.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.