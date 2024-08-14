Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Abrazo Health breaks ground on new Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Goodyear

Aug 14, 2024, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX – Abrazo Health staff traded in stethoscopes for shovels on Tuesday when they broke ground on their new Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital.

The hospital will be connected to the Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear and will allow doctors to monitor patients who need specialized care and those in the recovery process.

“We are excited to be able to follow our patients’ rehabilitation progress in a facility that is close to the hospital and in the community where they live,” Sushant Kale, an interventional neurologist and director of stroke and interventional neurology for Abrazo West Campus, said in a press release. “This model ensures our high-acuity patients receive the full complement of coordinated care as they move into the post-acute stage of their recovery.”

Patients will be offered a range of rehabilitation services including physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, physiatry, internal medicine, and surgical and medical consultations.

The hospital will care for patients recovering from traumatic injuries, cardiovascular surgery, stroke and advanced spine care along with other specialized care at Abrazo West Campus.

“Providing this type of collaborative care environment matches our mission of growing Abrazo West Campus into a truly comprehensive medical campus for West Valley residents,” Hans Driessnack, Abrazo West CEO, said. “By having inpatient rehabilitation services on our campus that is supported by physicians on the same medical team, we are able to follow our patients’ care from acute to rehabilitation and their transition back into the community.”

Construction of the two-story building is scheduled to be completed and ready for occupancy in September 2025.

The Abrazo Litchfield Medical Building, where the hospital will be located, will house 24 beds and rehabilitations services on the second floor. The first floor will include offices for physicians and outpatient imaging. The west campus hospital will connect to the new building by a pedestrian footpath.

The new building will add 46 full-time jobs to the area, according to Abrazo Health.

Abrazo Health has multiple hospitals, emergency centers and physician practices across the Valley. It continues to grow its presence in the Valley, starting construction in March of a new medical campus in Buckeye.

