Phoenix restaurant received a surprise visit by Kamala Harris during her visit to Arizona

Aug 13, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:21 am

Vice President Kamala Harris takes a photo while at a restaurant....

Phoenix restaurant Cocina Adamex received a surprise visit from Kamala Harris during her visit to Arizona on Aug. 9. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A restaurant owner preparing to feed a line of hungry customers isn’t anything new, unless you have the U.S. Secret Service vetting your restaurant first and your hungry customers are Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

That was what Adriana Zapata, owner of Cocina Adamex, faced when Harris and Walz walked into her downtown Phoenix restaurant during their visit to Arizona on Friday.

Although an organizer had informed the restaurant that a “VIP” was coming and a group of Secret Service officials had already inspected the restaurant, Zapata didn’t know when it would be happening.

“We were left in the dark until we saw the Secret Service arrive again. They took over our parking lot, they shut it down” Zapata told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Monday. “And that’s when we knew that it was on.”

Harris’ campaign was in town for a rally in Glendale on the same day as their visit to the restaurant. During the vice president’s visit, Harris talked to Zapata’s children and gave college advice to her niece, telling her to “slay” college.

“She [Harris] is very down-to-earth, very personable, very authentic kind person,” Zapata said.

But of course any presidential candidates’ restaurant visit wouldn’t be complete without giving the food a try. Harris chowed down on red tamales while Walz ordered the green tamales, because Zapata said he could not eat spicy food.

The process for the vice president’s visit began on Thursday after Zapata left the restaurant early. An organizer told her son, who was at the restaurant, that a “VIP” might be coming. Despite the secretive nature, Zapata connected the dots of Harris’ visit to the Valley and hoped it would be them showing up.

What followed was a visit by the Secret Service, an intimidating experience for anyone to deal with. Even with the serious nature of the situation, Zapata said the Secret Service gave a thorough explanation of what would happen when the vice president arrived, including where to stand and where to walk.

“The whole thing is choreographed,” Zapata said. “They really are highly professional and courteous people.”

What led Harris’ campaign to choose Cocina Adamex is unknown, but Zapata assumes it was the social media attention they have received of their extra large conchas as well as logistics, since the restaurant is near the highway and government buildings.

Zapata said its possible that U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, a visitor to the restaurant in the past, recommended the eatery.

