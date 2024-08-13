Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

352 pets find homes after the Arizona Humane Society offers free adoptions over the weekend

Aug 13, 2024, 4:25 AM

Big dog smiling with tongue out....

The Arizona Humane Society's free adoptions over the weekend led to 352 pets finding homes. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Over the weekend, 352 pets found a home after the Arizona Humane Society offered free adoptions.

The AHS provided free adoptions in order to open kennel space for its sheltered pets. Prior to waiving the adoption fee, the AHS had 370 pets available for adoption.

Around 1,300 animals are still in the care of the humane society but the AHS is still offering free adoptions for certain animals.

RELATED STORIES

Free adoption being offered by the AHS

The AHS is waiving adoption fees for dogs weighing 50 pounds or over. Bigger dogs tend to have a tougher path to finding a new home, tending to wait ten days longer then the average pet to find a home, according to the AHS.

Pet owners wanting to adopt a critter such as a rabbit, rat, guinea pig, hamster or gerbil will have the adoption fee waived along with a free bag of food for bunnies.

Around half of the adoptable pets with the AHS qualify for free adoptions with over 60 large dogs and critters available for adoption.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A person walks toward two doors that say "Terros Health"...

Aaron Decker

2 Phoenix nonprofit health care organizations to consolidate and expand services

Terros Health and Lifewell are consolidation on Oct.1 in order to expand healthcare services and address staffing shortages.

10 minutes ago

Unicorn World, an all-ages interactive experience, is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale Aug. 17-18,...

KTAR.com

WestWorld of Scottsdale transforming into Unicorn World, an all-ages interactive experience

If anybody tries to tell you that unicorns aren’t real, send them to Unicorn World, a two-day interactive experience in Scottsdale.

20 minutes ago

Phoenix Police badge...

KTAR.com

Suspect on loose after 24-year-old man fatally shot at Phoenix apartment complex

Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Maricopa County certified its primary election results, setting in motion a recount in the race bet...

Associated Press

Arizona county canvass starts recount process in Dem race for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District

Maricopa County certified its primary election results Monday, setting in motion a recount in the race between Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán.

10 hours ago

A group of people watch a sunrise at Grand Canyon's South Rim....

Aaron Decker

Water restrictions lifted at South Rim of Grand Canyon after pump restored

Water restrictions have been lifted at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park after a pump that failed had been restored.

11 hours ago

Tom Horne...

KTAR.com

Horne says waiver could allow Arizona schools to recover $29 million in funding as Dems call for audit

Arizona's schools chief said Monday that the U.S. Department of Education has offered a waiver that would potentially recover $29 million in unused federal funding.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

352 pets find homes after the Arizona Humane Society offers free adoptions over the weekend