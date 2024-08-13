PHOENIX – Over the weekend, 352 pets found a home after the Arizona Humane Society offered free adoptions.

The AHS provided free adoptions in order to open kennel space for its sheltered pets. Prior to waiving the adoption fee, the AHS had 370 pets available for adoption.

Around 1,300 animals are still in the care of the humane society but the AHS is still offering free adoptions for certain animals.

Free adoption being offered by the AHS

The AHS is waiving adoption fees for dogs weighing 50 pounds or over. Bigger dogs tend to have a tougher path to finding a new home, tending to wait ten days longer then the average pet to find a home, according to the AHS.

Pet owners wanting to adopt a critter such as a rabbit, rat, guinea pig, hamster or gerbil will have the adoption fee waived along with a free bag of food for bunnies.

Around half of the adoptable pets with the AHS qualify for free adoptions with over 60 large dogs and critters available for adoption.

