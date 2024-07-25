PHOENIX – The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is providing free adoptions for any dogs 50 pounds and over in order to help larger dogs find new homes and combat overcapacity in shelters.

According to an AHS press release, adoptions are remaining steady but bigger dogs tend to remain at the shelter longer than other pets. The average stay for a pet with AHS is 17 days but larger dogs are waiting 10 more days to be adopted.

AHS estimates that there are more than a dozen adoptable dogs who have been in a shelter for at least a month.

To look into adopting a pet with the AHS visit their website.

What is causing over capacity at the Arizona Humane Society?

As of June, the AHS reports that it has 1,650 pets in their care, the most they’ve had in their 67-year history.

The organization points to several reasons for the influx, such as population growth, rising home prices and evictions, inflation and lack of pet friendly housing and veterinary care. The AHS also is still reeling from effects of the pandemic when spay and neutering procedures were halted. The Fourth of July also brings in more stray pets who go missing due to fireworks.

“To meet this surging demand, we’ve set up temporary kennels at multiple locations, including our old Sunnyslope campus. We’ve also called in relief veterinarians and medical staff to keep up with the overwhelming number of pets coming through our doors. We’re feeling the pinch everywhere.” Steven Hansen, president and CEO of AHS, said in a June press release.

The AHS Rescue, Cruelty and Pet Resource Center are responding to 250 calls per day from the community reporting cruelty and neglect and from pet owners.

Owners looking to rehome their pets due to personal circumstances are unable to shelter them with the AHS due to over capacity, leaving the pets with nowhere to go.

