Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

KTAR News, Arizona Sports host 16th annual fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s

Aug 9, 2024, 1:59 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix Children’s treated 280,000 patients last year. The hospital needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

Between Aug. 12-16, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Your Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place on KTAR News and Arizona Sports.

The event will air at various times on all shows throughout the week before in-person fundraising at the hospital on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

It will air daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on KTAR News and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.

Every show will dedicate one segment per hour to the hospital and its services.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with KTAR and Arizona Sports,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“These funds go a long way in helping the patients who need it most at Phoenix Children’s. Every donation counts and gets us closer to our goal.”

The hospital is looking for Champions of Hope to pledge $20 per month.

Those who do will have a teddy bear delivered to a patient in their name on the TRANE Teddy Bear Express. They will also receive a choice of a gift card to Papa John’s Pizza, Raising Cane’s or a Wildlife World Zoo kids pass.

Call the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

As the largest radio hospital fundraiser in the country, the fundraiser last year brought in a record $2.15 million in donations. Since 2009, it has raised more than $22.4 million.

With hundreds of thousands of patients and visits, Phoenix Children’s continues to need help.

Be a Champion of Hope this week and help save lives. Special thanks to our sponsors The UPS Store, Sonic, Carl’s Jr., Presidential Pools and Mattamy Homes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoption for Charlotte, left, Ollie and hundreds of oth...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend

With a big influx of animals filling up shelter space, the Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions this weekend.

54 minutes ago

Kamala Harris campaign stop in Glendale: What voters can expect...

KTAR.com

What to expect from the first Kamala Harris, Tim Walz campaign rally in Arizona

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first Arizona campaign stop in Glendale on Friday.

2 hours ago

Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona's new president....

Kevin Stone

University of Arizona’s new president has been selected: Vermont’s Suresh Garimella

University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona's new leader.

3 hours ago

Crews construct barrier walls along the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road. Drivers should be...

Kevin Stone

Weekend roadwork: Watch out for these closures on 5 metro Phoenix freeways

Drivers should be prepared for a tangle of metro Phoenix detours this weekend, with closures scheduled on five Valley freeways.

4 hours ago

Harris-Walz rally in Arizona: Traffic tips for drivers in West Valley...

Serena O'Sullivan

Driving in the West Valley? Expect traffic issues due to Kamala Harris rally in Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris will rally crowds in Glendale on Friday. Here's how the first Harris-Walz rally in Arizona will impact traffic.

6 hours ago

A crash caused a shutdown on the southbound lanes of I-17 in Black Canyon City on the morning of A...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound I-17 lanes in Black Canyon City reopen after crash caused shutdown

The southbound Interstate 17 lanes in Black Canyon City reopened after a crash caused a closure on Friday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

KTAR News, Arizona Sports host 16th annual fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s