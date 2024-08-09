PHOENIX — Phoenix Children’s treated 280,000 patients last year. The hospital needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

Between Aug. 12-16, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Your Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place on KTAR News and Arizona Sports.

The event will air at various times on all shows throughout the week before in-person fundraising at the hospital on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will air daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on KTAR News and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.

Every show will dedicate one segment per hour to the hospital and its services.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with KTAR and Arizona Sports,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“These funds go a long way in helping the patients who need it most at Phoenix Children’s. Every donation counts and gets us closer to our goal.”

The hospital is looking for Champions of Hope to pledge $20 per month.

Those who do will have a teddy bear delivered to a patient in their name on the TRANE Teddy Bear Express. They will also receive a choice of a gift card to Papa John’s Pizza, Raising Cane’s or a Wildlife World Zoo kids pass.

Call the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

As the largest radio hospital fundraiser in the country, the fundraiser last year brought in a record $2.15 million in donations. Since 2009, it has raised more than $22.4 million.

With hundreds of thousands of patients and visits, Phoenix Children’s continues to need help.

Be a Champion of Hope this week and help save lives. Special thanks to our sponsors The UPS Store, Sonic, Carl’s Jr., Presidential Pools and Mattamy Homes.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.