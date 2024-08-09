Harris-Walz rally in Arizona: Traffic tips for drivers in West Valley...

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying momentum in her bid for the White House. However, that momentum won’t translate to Arizona roadways, local officials said.

In fact, drivers in the West Valley may endure a traffic slowdown near the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. That’s where Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will rally the crowds Friday.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive by 3:30 p.m. or risk being shut out. Harris is expected to take the stage at 5 p.m., but a full speaker schedule hasn’t been released.

Glendale Police Sgt. Wade Kamman said drivers should plan ahead if they’re driving near the venue, which is around 15 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

“The traffic congestion is going to be pretty heavy due to all the traffic going to the event as well as the motorcade escorting Vice President Harris,” Kamman told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

Desert Diamond Arena is near the State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District, which is near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

“If people are in that area or looking to go to the event, just understand that the traffic ways are going to be heavier than usual for a Friday,” Kamman said.

Kamala Harris Glendale rally traffic advice

There will be road closures due to the political event, including one on Maryland Avenue.

“If you’re going to the event, the best way is to park in either the gray lot or the yellow lot, which is off of Maryland and 91st avenues,” Kamman said. “So I would recommend coming in off of 91st Avenue.”

He also advised attendees to get there early to avoid the heaviest congestion and find a better parking space.

“But the caveat with that is that it’s going to be hot. We are Arizona, so if you do get there early, make sure you bring water, stay hydrated, dress appropriately for for the heat,” Kamman added.

The National Weather Service forecast predicts Friday’s high will be around 106 degrees.

Kamman also advised drivers to expect a spike in traffic after the Harris-Walz rally.

“If you don’t want to wait in traffic and you don’t want to sit in your car waiting to get out of the parking lot, there are things that you can enjoy at Westgate and Tanger,” he said. “Take your time, enjoy what’s there.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Julie Levin contributed to this report.

