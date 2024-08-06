Close
Monsoon storms could bring severe wind, blowing dust, rain to Valley during evening commute

Aug 6, 2024, 11:42 AM

Metro Phoenix commuters should be prepared for potential monsoon storms and blowing dust in the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Metro Phoenix residents and commuters should be prepared for potential monsoon storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of severe wind, blinding dust and heavy rain in the forecast.

A weather disturbance is expected to develop in the higher terrains of eastern Arizona before moving into the Valley later in the day.

“The best timing for storms is going to be somewhere between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

Motorists should watch for potential blowing dust

The NWS issued a blowing dust advisory for the Phoenix area and northwest Pinal County to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The advisory was issued because there is a 60-80% chance for winds of 35 mph or higher and a 10-30% chance for gusts reaching or exceeding 58 mph, the threshold for causing damage.

In addition, blowing dust could reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions during the evening commute.

“It’s very essential that people be well aware heading into late this afternoon and this evening and have multiple ways of receiving any sort of warning should it be issued for your particular location,” Lojero said.

Will Tuesday monsoon storms bring rain to Valley?

With thunderstorms expected, the Valley has a 40% chance for rainfall on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Lojero said the parts of metro Phoenix that do get rain will likely see between 0.05 and 0.5 inches, although he can’t rule out spots getting an inch or more if a productive storm stalls over a particular area.

“It’s going to be a very active late afternoon and evening across the region, and so that’s why people need to pay close attention to the weather as it develops,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

