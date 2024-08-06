Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona congressman introduces bill to create Great Bend of the Gila National Monument

Aug 6, 2024, 4:15 AM

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chariman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) presides over a hearing exami...

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chariman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) presides over a hearing examining Park Police response to Lafayette Square protests on June 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Amid protests of the death of George Floyd, authorities in D.C. cleared the largely peaceful crowd gathered in Lafayette Square on June 1 prior to President Donald Trump's walk across the park for a photo op at St. John's Church. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona introduced a new bill on Friday that would create a new national monument near Gila Bend.

If passed, the Arizona Democrat’s bill promises to protect the nearly 400,000-acres that is the Great Bend of the Gila National Monument and forge a tribal commission to engage tribal co-stewardship of the land.

The bill aims to protect the land from miners depleting the area’s natural resources while also allowing the Indigenous communities to help manage the Great Bend of the Gila region.

“The Great Bend of the Gila is a sacred place rich with history and deeply significant to all the communities connected to it,” Grijalva said in a statement. “I am proud to stand alongside the tribes and honor their years of dedication to preserving the cultural, historic and natural heritage of this magnificent landscape by introducing this legislation.

The monument also intends to honor the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Commission and the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon Commission through the utilization of tribal perspectives pertaining to overseeing the landscape.

RELATED STORIES

There are 13 tribes that are federally recognized that have ties to the region, including Ak-Chin Indian Community, Cocopah Indian Tribe, Colorado River Indian Tribes, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, Fort Yuma-Quechan Indian Tribe, Gila River Indian Community, Hopi Tribe, Pueblo of Zuni, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Tohono O’odham Nation, Yavapai-Apache Nation, and Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe.

“The Tohono O’odham Nation and other tribes have deep cultural and religious connections to the Great Bend of the Gila stretching back to time immemorial,” Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose, said in a statement. “We appreciate Congressman Grijalva’s leadership in working to protect this environmental and cultural treasure.”

Reps. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Dina Titus (D-Nev.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) have all added their name as a supporter of the bill.

The bill has also gained support from many organizations, including Archaeology Southwest, Arizona Faith Network, Center for Biological Diversity, Chispa Arizona, Conservation Lands Foundation, GreenLatinos, HECHO, League of Conservation Voters, National Parks Conservation Association, Sierra Club, The Conservation Alliance, and The Wilderness Society.

“Bringing tribal voices to the forefront of land management is not just a moral imperative — it is key to ensuring that our natural legacy can be protected for generations to come. I look forward to continuing to work with the coalition to advance this effort, including by exploring the possibility of an Antiquities Act designation by President Biden,” Grijalva said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A promotional graphic for the "Ghost of John McCain" shows Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, characte...

Kevin Stone

‘Ghost of John McCain’ musical makes late script change ahead of off-Broadway opening

Mirroring the presidential election, the off-Broadway musical "Ghost of John McCain" is making a late script change featuring Kamala Harris.

9 minutes ago

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Reg...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old woman found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen near the Chandler Regional Medical Center.

7 hours ago

Pro-choice protestors stand outside with colorful signs. They read "Arizona for Abortion Access," "...

Aaron Decker

Arizona judge dismisses lawsuit aimed at removing abortion rights from November ballots

An Arizona judge has dismissed a lawsuit from an anti-abortion group wanting to remove abortion rights from ballots this November.

7 hours ago

Phoenix stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 at large, police say...

KTAR.com

Stabbing suspect is at large after killing victim in Phoenix

Investigators are looking for the suspect in a fatal Phoenix stabbing that took place on Sunday evening in a neighborhood.

8 hours ago

Campaign photos for Arizona Democrats Raquel Terán, left, and Yassamin Ansari, who could be headed...

KTAR.com

Ansari and Terán make statements on Arizona CD3 Democratic primary heading for a recount

Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán, the Democratic candidates for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, make statements on expected recount.

9 hours ago

Mariah Carey singing in front of two back up dancers. The stage is decorated for Christmas....

Aaron Decker

Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour coming to Footprint Center in November

The "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time" tour will spread the Christmas spirit at the Footprint Center in November.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona congressman introduces bill to create Great Bend of the Gila National Monument