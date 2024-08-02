Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale man arrested for assaulting officers while taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Aug 1, 2024, 8:00 PM

Glendale man accused of charges related to 2021 riot at the Capitol...

A 43-year-old man from Glendale, Arizona was arrested for charges related to acts committed at the January 6, 2021 breach of the US Capitol. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —A Glendale man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, authorities said.

Jason Robert Tasker, 43, faces felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said he is charged with two federal felonies. One charge is for allegedly assaulting law enforcement via deadly weaponry. The other charge is for obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, prosecutors said in a Wednesday news release.

Glendale man accused of taking part in 2021 riot at the Capitol faces other charges

Tasker was also charged with four misdemeanors. He is accused of these crimes:

RELATED STORIES

  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
  • Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court documents said Tasker helped other rioters remove a bike rack before following Capitol police around the building and yelling, “All of you are dismissed; go home!”

Tasker and a group of rioters broke through barriers and entered the East Plaza, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say he assaulted police officers

Tasker joined a group of rioters surrounding police officers, prosecutors said.

He allegedly lunged at police twice, grabbing onto two officers, one of whom made him retreat with pepper spray.

Prosecutors also accused Tasker of taking pictures of the Rotunda and harassing more Capitol police officers, prosecutors said.

Nearly 1,500 suspects from across the U.S. have been charged with similar crimes since the insurrection attempt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Amish Shah has won the CD-1 Democratic primary. (Amish Shah Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Cherny concedes Democratic nomination for Arizona CD1, Shah will face Schweikert in GE

Amish Shah has won the Arizona Democratic CD1 primary after his opponent Andrei Cherney conceded.

6 hours ago

Judge slamming a gavel down....

Aaron Decker

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for using an axe and knife in crime

An Arizona man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for using an axe and a knife to cause serious bodily injury in a crime.

7 hours ago

Phoenix man arrested, accused of beating a victim to death...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of beating victim to death

Uriah Mcintosh, 27, is accused of beating a victim to death on July 25, according to court documents. He was arrested on Wednesday.

9 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AZ Political Podcast: Stan Barnes recaps Arizona primary elections

Political strategist Stan Barnes joined the AZ Political Podcast with Jim Sharpe to break down the winners and losers from the Arizona primary elections and what our state should look forward to as a result of these elections. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News

10 hours ago

File photo of a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office cruiser. A baby died after being left in a hot car ...

KTAR.com

Baby who died after being left in hot car in Arizona was there for nearly 7 hours

Disturbing new information was released about the death of a baby who was left in a hot car in northern Arizona.

10 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Glendale man arrested for assaulting officers while taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot