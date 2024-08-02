Glendale man accused of charges related to 2021 riot at the Capitol...

PHOENIX —A Glendale man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, authorities said.

Jason Robert Tasker, 43, faces felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said he is charged with two federal felonies. One charge is for allegedly assaulting law enforcement via deadly weaponry. The other charge is for obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, prosecutors said in a Wednesday news release.

Glendale man accused of taking part in 2021 riot at the Capitol faces other charges

Tasker was also charged with four misdemeanors. He is accused of these crimes:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court documents said Tasker helped other rioters remove a bike rack before following Capitol police around the building and yelling, “All of you are dismissed; go home!”

Tasker and a group of rioters broke through barriers and entered the East Plaza, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say he assaulted police officers

Tasker joined a group of rioters surrounding police officers, prosecutors said.

He allegedly lunged at police twice, grabbing onto two officers, one of whom made him retreat with pepper spray.

Prosecutors also accused Tasker of taking pictures of the Rotunda and harassing more Capitol police officers, prosecutors said.

Nearly 1,500 suspects from across the U.S. have been charged with similar crimes since the insurrection attempt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.