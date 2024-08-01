PHOENIX – Five Arizona organizations will receive over $3 million to assist the public health workforce, state officials said.

United State senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced Tuesday that $3,369,176 will be awarded to support 359 Public Health AmeriCorps members in the state.

“These investments will provide much needed support for the essential health care workers across our state,” Kelly said in a press release. “By strengthening our public health workforce, we are bolstering the quality and accessibility of care for everyone in Arizona.”

The money is awarded from the FY2024 Public Health AmeriCorps continuation funding opportunity from AmeriCorps. Funds will assist AmeriCorps members working in programs on prevention of chronic diseases, mental health and public health readiness.

The organizations will also BE given $924,522.90 for the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award. Individual members are granted the award after completing their service time and are eligible to use the money to repay qualified student loans or pay for educational expenses at eligible institutions of higher education and training programs.

AmeriCorps members are those enrolled in a service term of 300 to 1700 hours within a organizationally-sponsored program.

“I am proud to announce $3,369,176 coming to Arizona from AmeriCorps to strengthen the public health workforce and ensure Arizonans across the state have more access to quality health care, including programs to support mental health, reduce substance use, combat domestic violence and boost early childhood development,” Sinema said in a press release.

Which organizations are receiving money?

Arizona State University will receive two grants. Its program “Enhancing the Public Health Response to Domestic Violence” will receive $1,551,690 in funding and an education award of $424,990.65. The programs that features 175 AmeriCorps members will help inform public health workers ability to respond to domestic violence. The members will work with agencies and state and local public health officials in 11 states.

The second set of funding for ASU will allocate $269,559 for its “BE SAGE: COVID-19 Mitigation for Vulnerable Early Childcare” program and $73,876.05 in education awards. Fifty-eight AmeriCorps members will be hosted by ASU’s College of Health Solutions and work toward supporting COVID-19 mitigation strategies in 40 low-income populations attending Early Child Education sites that participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The strategies include outdoor garden building, garden nutrition education, an implementation of the physical activity curriculum, coronavirus testing and outreach.

West Valley Health Equity will be given $398,856 and $110,925 in education awards. The 15 AmeriCorps members will offer education on general health, mental health, emotional regulation skill building and mental health awareness.

Prescott College Inc. and the “AZ Serve: Public Health Corps” program is receiving $486,000 along with an education award of $133,110. The project aims to provide monthly health inspections and eviction support to two health departments in Pima County. The 18 AmeriCorps members will also present a health inequities program and Social-Emotional-Learning interventions in Yavapai County.

Lastly, Northern Arizona University will bring in $663,071 and $181,621.20 in education awards. NAU’s Center for Service and Volunteerism will host 93 AmeriCorps members who help with public health in the state. After the program’s first year, the members will deliver public health training to 5,000 individuals.

