ARIZONA NEWS

Police looking for suspect after man found shot to death in central Phoenix

Jul 31, 2024, 7:00 PM

Phoenix police looking for a suspect in a fatal weekend shooting...

Phoenix police want to know who fatally shot a victim on July 28, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that took place over the weekend, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Officers were called to the scene near Roosevelt and Patricio streets around 2 a.m. on Sunday. They found the victim, 21-year-old John Purper, with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police someone shot Purper while driving by.

Purper died from his injuries while at a hospital a day after the shooting, police said.

No suspects have been detained in this active investigation. Anyone with information that can help police catch the shooter are urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

