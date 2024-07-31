Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa Count Board of Supervisors: 1 member likely to lose primary election, another to advance

Jul 30, 2024, 11:36 PM

Jack Sellers and Thomas Galvin...

Jack Sellers, left, is likely to lose his primary for Maricopa County Board of Supervisors while Thomas Galvin seems likely to advance in his race. (Getty Images and Thomas Galvin Photos)

(Getty Images and Thomas Galvin Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is likely to see a minimum of three new faces this cycle after a current member was trailing big in Tuesday’s primary election.

Jack Sellers, chairman and supervisor for District 1, was losing 66%-34% to Chandler City Councilmember Mark Stewart in the Republican primary. Sellers has served the district since 2019.

Stewart would face off with Democrat Joel Navarro, who ran unopposed on the Democratic side and is chair of Maricopa Association of Governments Human Services and Community Initiatives Committee.

RELATED STORIES

In District 2, the board’s newest member, Thomas Galvin, seemed poised to defeat former state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita in the Republican primary, leading 58%-42%. Galvin would go against Democrat Julie Cieniawski, an education advocate, in the general election.

Who will be new members of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors?

Districts 3 and 4 will have new supervisors after Republicans Bill Gates and Clint Hickman both declined to run for reelection.

In District 3, former Republican state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee received 74% of the vote and will have a general election battle with Democrat and former Phoenix City Councilmember Daniel Valenzuela.

District 4 saw former Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko take home 72% of the vote. Lesko and Democrat David Sandoval will go head-to-head in the general eventually.

Finally, District 5’s matchup between Steve Gallardo, the only current Democrat on the Board of Supervisors, and Republican Ann Niemann was already set since both candidates ran unopposed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candi...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan, Tyler Kamp heading toward general election battle for Maricopa County Sheriff

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candidates held leads in the primary on Tuesday evening.

4 hours ago

Justin Heap sitting at desk...

Aaron Decker

Justin Heap ahead in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder

Justin Heap leads Stephen Richer in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder after first ballot drop.

4 hours ago

Arizona 2024 primary election live blog...

KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Follow this live blog to stay up-to-date on the Arizona 2024 primary election, which will shape the future of the Nov. 5 general election.

5 hours ago

Rachel Mitchell peers into the distance...

KTAR.com

Rachel Mitchell likely to win Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney

Mitchell is likely to defeat Gina Godbehere in a rematch of the 2022 Maricopa County Attorney Republican primary, inching a step closer to retaining her current position.

5 hours ago

Amish Shah currently holds a lead in the CD-1 Democratic primary. (Amish Shah Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Shah leads Democratic nomination for Arizona CD1, could face Schweikert in general election

Amish Shah currently holds a lead over a handful of other nominees as ballots continue being counted Tuesday night.

5 hours ago

Yassamin Ansari...

KTAR.com

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in Democratic primary in blue-friendly Arizona CD3

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in the Democratic primary in Arizona Congressional District 3 on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Maricopa Count Board of Supervisors: 1 member likely to lose primary election, another to advance