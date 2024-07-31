PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is likely to see a minimum of three new faces this cycle after a current member was trailing big in Tuesday’s primary election.

Jack Sellers, chairman and supervisor for District 1, was losing 66%-34% to Chandler City Councilmember Mark Stewart in the Republican primary. Sellers has served the district since 2019.

Stewart would face off with Democrat Joel Navarro, who ran unopposed on the Democratic side and is chair of Maricopa Association of Governments Human Services and Community Initiatives Committee.

In District 2, the board’s newest member, Thomas Galvin, seemed poised to defeat former state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita in the Republican primary, leading 58%-42%. Galvin would go against Democrat Julie Cieniawski, an education advocate, in the general election.

Who will be new members of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors?

Districts 3 and 4 will have new supervisors after Republicans Bill Gates and Clint Hickman both declined to run for reelection.

In District 3, former Republican state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee received 74% of the vote and will have a general election battle with Democrat and former Phoenix City Councilmember Daniel Valenzuela.

District 4 saw former Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko take home 72% of the vote. Lesko and Democrat David Sandoval will go head-to-head in the general eventually.

Finally, District 5’s matchup between Steve Gallardo, the only current Democrat on the Board of Supervisors, and Republican Ann Niemann was already set since both candidates ran unopposed.

