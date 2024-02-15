PHOENIX — Clint Hickman announced Thursday he would not seek reelection to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Hickman, a Republican, is the second supervisor this cycle to forgo another opportunity to serve as part of the five-member board. Bill Gates, also a Republican, said in June he intended “to pursue other interests and opportunities.”

Hickman has served District 4 in the West Valley since being appointed in 2013.

“My family has been gracious and unselfish in supporting me as I’ve campaigned, served, held town halls and breakfasts with constituents, been part of early morning and late-night meetings about county business, made decisions that brought significant attention and had profound impact—all things that come with public service,” Hickman said in a statement.

“I’m proud of this period of my life, but I want more time with my family.”

Hickman and the board of supervisors were thrust into the national spotlight following the 2020 election, which saw Joe Biden narrowly defeat Donald Trump in the county and state.

Abuse targeted at Hickman and other elections officials can be traced to Trump’s loss and the barrage of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud by him and his followers.

Maricopa County has come out on top in every lawsuit challenging the 2020 and 2022 election results, but that didn’t stop threats targeted at Hickman and other officials.

One man, 64-year-old Mark Rissi of Hiawatha, Iowa, received a 30-month prison sentence for sending threatening messages to Hickman.

Rissi left Hickman a voicemail that ended with “You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you” in September 2021.

Hickman, following Rissi’s sentencing in August, admitted the threat did cause harm to his family.

Voters will select a new District 4 supervisor in November.

“Never forget the power you have as voters to choose your representatives,” Hickman said. “They can be people of courage and integrity who share your values and put the wellbeing of the community first.

“It’s my sincere hope that I’ve been that kind of public servant for you.”

