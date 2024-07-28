PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday the Thatcher Company of Arizona committed multiple violations of state and federal law, resulting in a chemical leak at the Buckeye facility in June.

The nitric acid leak warranted a shelter in place order for the area as crews worked to clean the spill and yellowish-brown clouds were released into the air.

“This incident at Thatcher Company’s facility was unacceptable,” ADEQ Waste Programs Division Director Julie Riemenschneider said. “Releases of hazardous materials can endanger the health and safety of people and families living nearby.

“We deeply appreciate the swift actions of the first responders who quickly stepped in to protect the community. ADEQ is committed to holding this facility accountable and working with them to help prevent future incidents. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all Arizonans.”

ADEQ personnel visited the facility on June 28, a week after the spill, to inspect its operations.

Following the inspection, ADEQ gave 11 potential issues the company needs to address over 30 days, part of which includes providing photos and documents so the ADEQ can verify the issues had been addressed.

“Hazardous waste facilities must adhere to the stringent safety protocols. It is crucial for these facilities to have emergency planning, including notification to the local emergency authority,” Riemenschneider added. “These requirements are designed to protect our communities and ensure that responses to potential hazards are swift and effective.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.