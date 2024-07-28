Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADEQ issues 11 violations to Thatcher Company of Arizona after June nitric acid spill

Jul 28, 2024, 1:00 PM

The ADEQ said the Thatcher Company of Arizona committed multiple environmental infractions, resulti...

The ADEQ said the Thatcher Company of Arizona committed multiple environmental infractions, resulting in a nitric acid spill in June. (@BuckeyeAZPD photo)

(@BuckeyeAZPD photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday the Thatcher Company of Arizona committed multiple violations of state and federal law, resulting in a chemical leak at the Buckeye facility in June.

The nitric acid leak warranted a shelter in place order for the area as crews worked to clean the spill and yellowish-brown clouds were released into the air.

“This incident at Thatcher Company’s facility was unacceptable,” ADEQ Waste Programs Division Director Julie Riemenschneider said. “Releases of hazardous materials can endanger the health and safety of people and families living nearby.

RELATED STORIES

“We deeply appreciate the swift actions of the first responders who quickly stepped in to protect the community. ADEQ is committed to holding this facility accountable and working with them to help prevent future incidents. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all Arizonans.”

ADEQ personnel visited the facility on June 28, a week after the spill, to inspect its operations.

Following the inspection, ADEQ gave 11 potential issues the company needs to address over 30 days, part of which includes providing photos and documents so the ADEQ can verify the issues had been addressed.

“Hazardous waste facilities must adhere to the stringent safety protocols. It is crucial for these facilities to have emergency planning, including notification to the local emergency authority,” Riemenschneider added. “These requirements are designed to protect our communities and ensure that responses to potential hazards are swift and effective.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jaidev Christian Spicely, 18, was arrested after an alleged road rage shooting in Surprise left ano...

KTAR.com

Surprise police arrest teen who allegedly killed man in road-rage shooting

A teen was arrested after an alleged road-rage shooting in Surprise left another man dead on Saturday afternoon.

2 hours ago

A file photo of South Mountain in Phoenix. (File photo)...

KTAR.com

Hiker discovers human remains off of a South Mountain trail in Phoenix

A hiker found human remains located off of a trail on South Mountain in Phoenix on Saturday morning. Detectives are still investigating.

3 hours ago

ADOT said Friday the Loop 303 interchange with Grand Avenue/U.S. 60 will partially close Monday nig...

KTAR.com

Loop 303’s Grand Avenue interchange to partially close overnight Monday for construction

Part of the Loop 303 interchange with Grand Avenue/U.S. 60 in Surprise will close Monday night for construction work, ADOT said Friday.

6 hours ago

Arizona lawmakers signed a letter asking the federal government to step in after the death of a vet...

KTAR.com

Arizona lawmakers demand answers after alarming patient death at VA facility

Arizona representatives signed a letter asking the VA secretary to step in after the death of a veteran patient at a Phoenix VA facility.

7 hours ago

Fry's Food Stores in Arizona are owned by Kroger Co., which is seeking to acquire Albertsons. (CBRE...

Steve Watkins/Cincinnati Business Courier

Fry’s parent Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons temporarily halted by Colorado judge

The $24.6 billion plan for Fry's Food Stores parent Kroger Co. to acquire rival Albertsons — and sell off scores of Arizona grocery stores — has run into a major hurdle.

7 hours ago

The Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills will receive $100,000 in funding from Maricopa Coun...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County invests over $130,000 in East Valley outdoor services

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved over $130,000 in funding for community services in the East Valley.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

ADEQ issues 11 violations to Thatcher Company of Arizona after June nitric acid spill