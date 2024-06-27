Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society at breaking point for capacity, offering free adoptions for 10 days

Jun 27, 2024, 4:35 AM

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for 10 days beginning June 26, 2024, due to c...

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for 10 days beginning June 26, 2024, due to caring for a record amount of animals. (AHS Photo)

(AHS Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for 10 days beginning Thursday due to caring for a record amount of animals.

AHS is caring for 1,650 pets, exceeding maximum capacity despite it only being the start of the summer. Temporary kennels have been set up at multiple locations as a result, including at AHS’ old Sunnyslope location.

“We’re feeling the pinch everywhere,” Steven Hansen, AHS president and CEO, said in a press release. “Clearing our adoption kennels of healthy pets now provides us with the best opportunity to continue to serve more sick, injured and abused pets across the Valley.”

Why is the Arizona Humane Society at maximum capacity?

The AHS Rescue, Cruelty and Pet Resource Center is seeing a 25% increase in calls per day regarding cruelty and neglect from owners.

RELATED STORIES

Large dogs, especially those over 50 pounds, are waiting 10 more days than average for adoption.

Healthy animals that need a new home due to a previous owner’s housing or employment change aren’t being able to be accommodated quickly as a result of the full shelters, with a surrender time of six months.

AHS expects intake numbers to increase in the coming weeks. The Fourth of July holiday is a peak time for animals to go missing and with temperatures squarely in the triple digits, heat-related calls also rise.

“I’ve never been more grateful and proud of our donors, volunteers, Foster Heroes, rescue partners and staff,” Hansen said. “Our staff is exhausted and it’s taking an emotional toll, but they are resilient and our commitment to our mission has never been greater.”

