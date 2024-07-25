Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crews work to restore power in metro Phoenix a day after storms caused outages

Jul 25, 2024, 7:00 AM | Updated: 2:09 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Trees were down across the Phoenix area on July 25, 2024, after storms the previous night. The storms knocked over a cactus outside a Phoenix office complex. The sun rises through the clouds behind the Phoenix Mountains Preserve on July 25, 2024.

PHOENIX – Utility crews worked to restore electricity through the day Thursday after storms caused power outages across the region the previous night.

“We had some storms that developed in the northwest metro and then they descended southward toward central Phoenix and then eventually out into western areas like Buckeye,” Alex Young of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM Thursday morning.

At the peak of the damage Wednesday night, the storms caused power outages impacting an estimated 20,000-30,000 Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service customers.

RELATED STORIES

“We know how much our customers rely on electricity during these hot summer temperatures and we are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. APS crews will be working 24/7 to clear out the damaged equipment, dig fresh holes, set new poles and string new wire to rebuild the infrastructure and until all customers are restored,” APS said in a statement Thursday.

How strong were storms that caused power outages in Valley?

Wednesday’s monsoon system produced strong winds, including powerful microbursts, that knocked down trees and powerlines across the Valley.

“Generally speaking, we saw winds 30 to 40 miles an hour across the metro, but with some of these stronger storms that developed … we saw an excess of 60- to 70-mile-an-hour wind gusts,” Young said.

Maricopa County rainfall totals from the storms ranged mostly from trace amounts to around half an inch.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, didn’t get measurable precipitation.

The skies were still overcast as the sun came up Thursday. The NWS said scattered thunderstorms are expected develop again in the afternoon, with the potential for strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flash flooding.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

