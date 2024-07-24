Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man sentenced to 3 life terms for killing parents, brother

Jul 24, 2024, 10:10 AM

Brandon Lujan was convicted of murdering his parents and brother in 2021. (Photos: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Associated Press)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A man who killed his parents and brother in their central Phoenix home three years ago received three sentences of life in prison on Monday.

Brandon Lujan, 37, was found guilty last month on three counts of first-degree murder for the triple-shooting on Aug. 8, 2021.

Before the murders, the suspect fought with his brother, 30-year-old Mathew Lujan, the Phoenix Police Department said at the time.

The fight escalated to Brandon Lujan shooting his brother, after which he shot his parents: Lewis Lujan, 63, and Irene Lujan, 56.

Lujan fired so many shots he had to reload during the onslaught, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

What else is known about man who killed family members?

Lujan wasn’t the only person prosecuted in connection with the triple-murder.

His wife, Raylien Loest, was also found guilty on charges related to the killings. She was the getaway driver on the day he shot his three family members. She and Lujan had been kicked out of his parents’ residence shortly before the murders, prosecutors said.

Lujan’s two young daughters were in his vehicle on the day of the murders. One of them heard her father say “I’m going to kill them” before she heard gunshots and screaming from the residence, MCAO said.

“To murder your family in such a deliberate, callous manner and express no remorse shows a remarkable lack of humanity,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a Wednesday news release. “I am thankful to the prosecutors in this case who ensured this dangerous individual is never released.”

