ARIZONA NEWS

Another Loop 101 ramp in Scottsdale to close as part of freeway widening project

Jul 22, 2024, 8:00 PM

Scottsdale drivers need to watch for ramp closures as part of a project to widen the Loop 101 Pima Freeway between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Scottsdale drivers should be on the lookout for a new freeway ramp closure that starts early Tuesday, transportation officials said.

The northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is scheduled to be out of commission for about two months as part of an ongoing freeway widening project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The new closure will start around 5 a.m. Tuesday, ahead of the morning rush hour.

Motorists who normally hop onto Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright can stay on the access road and enter the freeway at Pima Road/Princess Drive.

Meanwhile, the northbound Loop 101 exit to Frank Lloyd Wright is expected to reopen later this month. It has been closed since late May.

However, the current closure of the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road is expected to last until mid-August.

Why are Scottsdale ramp closures needed?

The ramp closures are part of a $108 million project to relieve congestion over 4.5 miles of Loop 101. The work started in January and is expected to last until early 2026.

When the project is completed, Loop 101 will be one lane wider in both directions between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road.

In addition, crews are converting the Frank Lloyd Wright interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, signals and lighting.

Funding for the project comes from a regional transportation sales tax.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

