The first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump happens on Thursday in Atlanta.

The CNN Presidential Debate is moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bush and is held at the news station’s studios. Unlike the Republican primary debates, no audience is present.

Not only is it the first-ever matchup between a sitting president and a former one, it’s happening so early in the general election campaign cycle that neither man will have accepted their party’s formal nomination yet.

After Biden and Trump’s debate, KTAR News 92.3 FM legal analyst Barry Markson will host a recap and analysis from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests include:

Mike O’Neil , political insider

, political insider Christine Jones , former gubernatorial candidate and GoDaddy executive

, former gubernatorial candidate and GoDaddy executive Stacy Pearson , political strategist and co-founder of Lumen Strategies

, political strategist and co-founder of Lumen Strategies Garrett Archer, ABC15 data analyst

It’s one of two debates the candidates have agreed upon this election cycle.

ABC will host the second debate on Sept. 10. The network has not offered details on where its event would be held, only that it would be moderated by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

