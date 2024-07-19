Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona court system implements apprentice program to address lawyer shortage

Jul 19, 2024, 4:05 AM

Since Arizona ranks second-to-last in the number of lawyers per capita, its Supreme Court created a...

Since Arizona ranks second-to-last in the number of lawyers per capita, its Supreme Court created a new program to help fill the void. (Getty Images Photo)

(Getty Images Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Since Arizona ranks second-to-last in the number of lawyers per capita, the Arizona Supreme Court is creating a new program to help fill the void.

The Arizona Lawyer Apprentice Program (ALAP) was announced this week to address the state’s lawyer shortage.

“Arizona is not only a real desert, but also a ‘legal desert,’” Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer said in a press release. “Arizona ranks 49th among the states in the number of lawyers per capita. This will be one of several steps we are taking to provide more legal services for Arizonans, particularly those living in rural communities.”

The program promises to provide a pathway for lawyers who will work in both rural communities and in public law offices — such as prosecution and defense agencies.

According to Arizona’s Supreme Court, rural communities are disproportionately affected by the lawyer shortage. ALAP aims to grow the number of lawyers practicing law in Arizona and provide valuable training from lawyers with at least five years of experience.

Legal professionals who do not achieve the required 270 on the bar exam, but score between 260 and 269 on a July 2023 bar exam or later, are the program’s target audience.

Applicants are required to be employed by either a public or private law office located in a rural community or in a public law office in Arizona.

Individuals are also required to meet the character and fitness requirements established by the court.

“After every exam we have aspiring lawyers who score in the 260 to 269 range and leave Arizona for those states,” Chief Justice Timmer said in a press release. “We want to keep them in Arizona.”

Why is there a lawyer shortage in Arizona?

Since states like New Mexico and Utah have a minimum passing score of 260 for the bar exam, many aspiring lawyers who score lower on the bar exam relocate and begin their practice there.

The purpose of the ALAP is to both keep aspiring lawyers in Arizona and fill empty law positions statewide to increase economic growth.

Applicants may begin to apply in September. Application forms are available online.

