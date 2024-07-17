Kari Lake sat down with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show from radio row at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

It came a day after Lake delivered a speech from the convention stage inside Fiserv Forum, where the former TV news anchor pumped up the crowd by leading a “build the wall” chant.

Lake, who rose to political prominence as a staunch Donald Trump supporter, was the Republican nominee for Arizona governor in 2022.

This year, she is the GOP frontrunner in the race to succeed outgoing U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. If she wins the July 30 primary, as expected, she’ll face Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego in the Nov. 5 general election.

