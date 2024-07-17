Close
Watch: Exclusive interview with Kari Lake after RNC speech from Arizona US Senate hopeful

Jul 17, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

BY KTAR.COM


Kari Lake sat down with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show from radio row at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

A replay of the exclusive interview can be watched or listened to above or on YouTube.

It came a day after Lake delivered a speech from the convention stage inside Fiserv Forum, where the former TV news anchor pumped up the crowd by leading a “build the wall” chant.

Lake, who rose to political prominence as a staunch Donald Trump supporter, was the Republican nominee for Arizona governor in 2022.

This year, she is the GOP frontrunner in the race to succeed outgoing U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. If she wins the July 30 primary, as expected, she’ll face Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego in the Nov. 5 general election.

Arizona News

A delegate records video of the stage during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Two A...

Kevin Stone

Arizonans to speak at Republican National Convention for 3rd consecutive day

Arizona will be represented at the Republican National Convention for the third consecutive day when two residents of the battleground state share their stories Wednesday.

19 minutes ago

Chandler mother: 2-year-old allegedly found with meth in system...

KTAR.com

Arizona mother arrested after 2-year-old boy found with drugs in system, bug bites all over

A Chandler mother was arrested for child abuse after her 2-year-old son was found with methamphetamine in his system, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Arizona congressional candidate Blake Masters, right, spoke to KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Mike Broomhead...

Kevin Stone

Arizona GOP congressional hopeful Blake Masters calls for ‘millions and millions’ of deportations

Arizona Republican Blake Masters congressional candidate is calling for “millions and millions” of deportations.

2 hours ago

Arizona needs more funds to fight extreme heat and wildfire smoke...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona AG advocates for FEMA to address extreme heat and wildfire smoke

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes led a group of attorneys urging FEMA to recognize extreme heat and wildfire smoke as major disasters.

3 hours ago

Kari Lake and election integrity were hot topics for out-of-state Republican National Convention at...

Danny Shapiro

Kari Lake, election integrity top of mind for out-of-state RNC attendees on Arizona politics

Arizona's Kari Lake has dominated the meeting circles of out-of-state attendees at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

7 hours ago

