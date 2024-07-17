PHOENIX — Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake critiqued the Democratic Party during her speech Tuesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Lake was the second of four Arizonans to speak at the convention after single mother Sara Workman spoke at the convention Monday.

Lake’s critiques on the Democratic Party

In her six-minute speech, Lake criticized President Biden, Rep. Ruben Gallego and the Democratic Party, stating they are full of bad ideas and that Gallego has handed the control of Arizona over to the drug cartels.

“Because of them, criminals and deadly drugs are pouring in and our children are getting their hands on it and dying,” Lake said. “The hardest thing I’ve had to do on the campaign trail is to talk to moms and dads who come up to me and tell me their 19-year-old son has died of fentanyl poisoning or their 22-year-old daughter took a half a pill and now she’s gone.”

Lake showed her support of ‘building the wall’ to fix the fentanyl crisis problem going on in Arizona. Lake even led the crowd in a “build the wall” chant.

Lake pushed for the end of “Bidenomics” and that she missed the economy under Trump.

Lake ended her speech by saying she will fight for the children to ensure their future for generations to come.

“We, the Republican Party, will fight for you,” Lake said. “We want to make life better and we want to create an incredible future for this generation and the next generation. If we join together, we will make America safe again and America great again.”

Lake is considered the likely GOP nominee in the race to succeed Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who didn’t seek reelection. Polls have shown Lake with a lead of 20-plus points over Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. The winner of the July 30 Republican primary will face Gallego in the Nov. 5 general election.

Who are the next Arizonans to speak at the convention this week?

Rancher Jim Chilton and businessman David Lara were selected to speak during the convention this week, though it is unclear when they will get their turn to speak.

The convention concludes Thursday night, when Trump will formally accept the Republican presidential nomination.

