Phoenix police working to identify suspects in 2 deadly shootings

Jul 16, 2024, 3:00 PM

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two recent deadly shootings.

PHOENIX – Authorities are working to identify suspects in two recent deadly shootings in Phoenix.

The first incident occurred early Sunday at a hotel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man later identified as 47-year-old Moses Ayala with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ayala died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Then on Monday afternoon, a man whose identity was not released was found dead at a home near Dunlap Avenue and Third Street.

Officers responded to the residence around 3:45 p.m. and located the victim, who had at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t identified suspects in either death.

Anybody with information about the cases is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

