Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man guilty of arson and hate crimes for burning two churches in May 2023

Jul 12, 2024, 8:00 PM

Burning building...

A 58-year-old man was declared guilty of six counts of arson and hate crimes for burning two churches in May 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 58-year-old man was declared guilty of all six arson and hate crimes for the burning of two Douglas churches on May 2023, authorities said Thursday.

Eric Ridenour burned down Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church on May 22, 2023. Both were located on Church Square, a historic area about two hours southeast of Tucson.

A federal jury in Tucson discovered that Ridenour had committed the two violent acts due to his malice toward the institutions’ practice of women and LGBTQ community members holding church leadership positions. He was arrested one day after the crimes.

“Religious freedom is sacrosanct in America,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino said in a press release. “Arson of a church is deplorable. Arson motivated by objections to the religious principles of a church’s congregation is worse. Many thanks to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church, and their parishioners, for their collective courage in responding to this hate crime.”

RELATED STORIES

Ridenour’s sentencing is slated for Oct. 22, with United States District Court Judge Scott H. Rash presiding over the ruling.

How much prison time could the convicted Arizona arsonist face?

Ridenour was convicted on two counts of using fire to commit federal felony, one count of of arson of property in interstate commerce and one count of of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by fire.

He could face up to 70 years of prison time if he receives the maximum penalty for each count.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A 19-year-old died and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in Ahw...

KTAR.com

Suspect sought in Ahwatukee shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured another

One man died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Ahwatukee early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

45 minutes ago

This image, made from a video provided by Arizona's Family, shows damage caused by the Watch Fire o...

Associated Press

California reports 1st wildfire death of the 2024 season as fires persist across the West

Wildfires fueled by strong winds and an extended heat wave have led to the first death in California of the 2024 season.

1 hour ago

Marana Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Arizona father arrested, charged in hot car death of 2-year-old daughter at own residence

A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead Tuesday after she was left in a car at a Marana residence, officials said in a Friday press release.

5 hours ago

An overhead view shows firefighters battling flames at an apartment complex in Mesa....

KTAR.com

Firefighters from Mesa, Tempe team up to battle apartment complex blaze

Firefighting crews from two cities combined forces Friday to take on an Mesa apartment fire, authorities said.

6 hours ago

An aerial view shows smoke from the Pius Fire in northern Arizona on July 9, 2024....

KTAR.com

Crews gain containment for Pius Fire northeast of Payson, but evacuation orders remain

Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire in northern Arizona remained in effect Friday, but crews were gaining containment of the incident.

9 hours ago

A split-panel image shows smoke from the Freeman Fire on the left and a locator map on the right. T...

KTAR.com

Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County becomes Arizona’s largest wildfire of 2024

The Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County grew overnight to become the largest wildfire of the year in Arizona.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona man guilty of arson and hate crimes for burning two churches in May 2023