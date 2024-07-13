PHOENIX — A 58-year-old man was declared guilty of all six arson and hate crimes for the burning of two Douglas churches on May 2023, authorities said Thursday.

Eric Ridenour burned down Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church on May 22, 2023. Both were located on Church Square, a historic area about two hours southeast of Tucson.

A federal jury in Tucson discovered that Ridenour had committed the two violent acts due to his malice toward the institutions’ practice of women and LGBTQ community members holding church leadership positions. He was arrested one day after the crimes.

“Religious freedom is sacrosanct in America,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino said in a press release. “Arson of a church is deplorable. Arson motivated by objections to the religious principles of a church’s congregation is worse. Many thanks to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church, and their parishioners, for their collective courage in responding to this hate crime.”

Ridenour’s sentencing is slated for Oct. 22, with United States District Court Judge Scott H. Rash presiding over the ruling.

How much prison time could the convicted Arizona arsonist face?

Ridenour was convicted on two counts of using fire to commit federal felony, one count of of arson of property in interstate commerce and one count of of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by fire.

He could face up to 70 years of prison time if he receives the maximum penalty for each count.

