ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona father arrested, charged in hot car death of 2-year-old daughter at own residence

Jul 12, 2024, 3:15 PM

Marana Police vehicle...

A 2-year-old girl in Marana died after her father left her unattended in a car. (Marana Police Department Facebook Photo)

(Marana Police Department Facebook Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three days after his 2-year-old daughter was found dead in a hot car in Marana, the father was charged Friday, authorities say.

The Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District responded to a 4 p.m. Tuesday report of an unresponsive child at 5100 W. Paytons Court, northeast of the Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road.

Christopher Scholtes, 37, said he parked the car in his home’s driveway and left his daughter inside while he entered the front door. He said the air-conditioning was on and he did not want to wake the child, who was sleeping at the time.

After an undefined period of time, the child’s mother arrived and discovered her daughter alone in a car that was no longer running. She noticed the girl was motionless, called 911 and began performing CPR until emergency responders showed up on the scene.

RELATED STORIES

Northwest Fire District attempted their own life-saving techniques and the child was then taken to Banner University Medical Center. Medical personnel were unable to save the girl and declared her dead.

After receiving a search warrant, the Marana Police Department obtained video surveillance footage that revealed that the child had been left in the car for about three hours.

Authorities said Scholtes was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention on Friday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

The Marana Police Department provided a reminder to community members about the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles, especially in the summer.

Arizona News

An overhead view shows firefighters battling flames at an apartment complex in Mesa....

KTAR.com

Firefighters from Mesa, Tempe team up to battle apartment complex blaze

Firefighting crews from two cities combined forces Friday to take on an Mesa apartment fire, authorities said.

5 hours ago

An aerial view shows smoke from the Pius Fire in northern Arizona on July 9, 2024....

KTAR.com

Crews gain containment for Pius Fire northeast of Payson, but evacuation orders remain

Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire in northern Arizona remained in effect Friday, but crews were gaining containment of the incident.

8 hours ago

A split-panel image shows smoke from the Freeman Fire on the left and a locator map on the right. T...

KTAR.com

Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County becomes Arizona’s largest wildfire of 2024

The Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County grew overnight to become the largest wildfire of the year in Arizona.

8 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What if Joe Biden says he will drop out only if Donald Trump does as well?

What if Joe Biden says he will drop out only if Donald Trump does as well? Mike Broomhead takes calls to find out your thoughts. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

9 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Did President Biden redeem himself after his solo press conference?

Bruce St. James and Larry Gaydos react to President Joe Biden’s solo press conference.

9 hours ago

A road closed sign stands on an Arizona highway while cows walk across the road in the background. ...

Kevin Stone

Drivers should watch for freeway closures in north Phoenix and East Valley this weekend

Motorists should be on the lookout for two metro Phoenix freeway closures this weekend, transportation officials said.

10 hours ago

