ARIZONA NEWS

Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County becomes Arizona’s largest wildfire of 2024

Jul 12, 2024, 10:54 AM

A split-panel image shows smoke from the Freeman Fire on the left and a locator map on the right. T...

The Freeman Fire, which started July 11, 2024, in southeastern Pinal County, is the largest wildfire of the year in Arizona. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo and Map)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo and Map)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County spread rapidly overnight to become the largest wildfire of the year in Arizona, authorities said.

The fire’s footprint was up to 26,000 acres Friday morning with no containment after a wind shift fanned the flames in all directions the previous night, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Willow Springs Ranch, which is about 2 miles away, was evacuated Thursday night as a precaution.

The incident also poses a potential threat to a communications tower and power lines, officials said. Area residents were told to be on alert for changing conditions.

The following road closures were implemented while crews were working to battle the blaze:

  • Willow Springs Road at Highway 77
  • Willow Springs Road at Freeman
  • Freeman at Camino Rio
  • Freeman at Barkerville
  • Freeman at Highway 79

What caused the Freeman Fire?

The Freeman Fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Black Mountains southwest of Dudleyville and northwest of Oracle.

Officials said it started after two lightning strikes ignited fires about a mile apart that eventually merged into one larger fire.

Smoke from the Freeman Fire and the Watch Fire in the eastern Arizona tribal community of San Carlos was responsible for a haze in the Valley on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Both fires are over 100 miles from downtown Phoenix.

