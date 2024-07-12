PHOENIX – A brush fire prompted evacuations in an eastern Arizona tribal community on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

High winds pushed the Watch Fire into the downtown area of San Carlos, a San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation community in Gila County.

According to a social media post by state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who represents the area, “many homes” were lost and “many families” were displaced.

According to the latest incident report, the fire consumed 1,100 acres with no containment.

The TC Alley, China Town, Peridot Heights and Old/New Moonbase areas were evacuated, according to the tribal forestry officials.

Shelters were set up at the Michael Noline Activity Center in Peridot and the Apache Gold Casino bingo hall, authorities said.

The public was asked to avoid the area so they don’t impede firefighting efforts.

San Carlos is located about 20 miles east of Globe and 110 miles from downtown Phoenix.

