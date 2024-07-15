Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuation orders lifted for Freeman Fire, Arizona’s largest wildfire of 2024

Jul 15, 2024, 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:50 am

A split-panel image shows smoke from the Freeman Fire on the left and a locator map on the right. T...

The Freeman Fire, which started July 11, 2024, in southeastern Pinal County, is the largest wildfire of the year in Arizona. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo and Map)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo and Map)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Evacuation orders related to the Freeman Fire, Arizona’s largest wildfire of the year, were lifted over the weekend.

The Pinal County fire was mapped Sunday at 32,568 acres, with 65% containment, according to InciWeb.

The Freeman Fire was first reported Thursday night in the Black Mountains southwest of Dudleyville and northwest of Oracle.

Officials said it started after two lightning strikes ignited fires that eventually merged into one larger fire.

Willow Springs Ranch, which is about 2 miles away from the fire, was evacuated Thursday night as a precaution. Residents were allowed to return Sunday morning after conditions improved.

The following area roads remain closed to the public, except for homeowners:

  • Willow Springs Road at State Route 77
  • Willow Springs Road at Freeman
  • Freeman at Camino Rio
  • Freeman at Barkerville
  • Freeman at SR 79

Around 230 personnel were still assigned to the incident, with multiple hand crews, engines and water tenders.

Smoke from the Freeman Fire and the Watch Fire in the eastern Arizona tribal community of San Carlos were responsible for a haze in the Valley in recent days, according to the National Weather Service. Both fires are over 100 miles from downtown Phoenix.

This is an updated version of a story originally published July 12, 2024.

