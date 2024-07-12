Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch Fire investigated as arson after devastating eastern Arizona tribal community

Jul 12, 2024, 7:40 AM | Updated: 1:00 pm

An overhead view of the aftermath of the Watch Fire, which destroyed around a dozen homes in the Ar...

The Watch Fire burned through more than 1,000 acres in the Arizona tribal community of San Carlos. (KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Watch Fire is being investigated as arson after tearing through an eastern Arizona tribal community on Thursday, leaving dozens of residents without a home, authorities said.

Fire officials said during a press conference Friday that 12-13 homes in San Carlos were destroyed, displacing 60-100 people.

The San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation declared a state of emergency in response to the destructive wildfire.

“We have endured fires before, but the human scale of this one is particularly devastating” Terry Rambler, the tribe’s chairman, said in a press release. “Unfortunately, multiple families lost homes. … We have never experienced anything like this.”

RELATED STORIES

The tribe is seeking federal assistance in the aftermath of the fire, while Gov. Katie Hobbs made up to $400,000 available to support the local emergency response and recovery efforts.

While nobody was injured, it was the reservation’s most serious structural fire in at least 30 years, according to the release.

The fire started in the community’s 7 Mile District. Air tankers slowed the initial growth, but they were grounded when a monsoonal front moved in. The winds pushed the flames into San Carlos’ downtown area Thursday afternoon, forcing more than 400 people to evacuate from the TC Alley, China Town, Peridot Heights and Old/New Moonbase areas.

How large is the Watch Fire in eastern Arizona?

The fire ended up impacting an estimated 1,115 acres. While containment was listed at 0% Friday morning, officials said the incident was mostly under control.

Officials are using San Carlos High School as an emergency operations center, a shelter for those displaced and a collection point for donations.

They are in need of clothes, food, water and hygiene products for people of all ages.

San Carlos is located in Gila County, about 20 miles east of Globe. The public was asked to avoid the area so they don’t impede firefighting efforts.

Smoke from the Watch Fire and the Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County was responsible for a haze in the Valley on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Both fires are over 100 miles from downtown Phoenix.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Marana Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Arizona father arrested, charged in hot car death of 2-year-old daughter at own residence

A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead Tuesday after she was left in a car at a Marana residence, officials said in a Friday press release.

47 minutes ago

An overhead view shows firefighters battling flames at an apartment complex in Mesa....

KTAR.com

Firefighters from Mesa, Tempe team up to battle apartment complex blaze

Firefighting crews from two cities combined forces Friday to take on an Mesa apartment fire, authorities said.

2 hours ago

An aerial view shows smoke from the Pius Fire in northern Arizona on July 9, 2024....

KTAR.com

Crews gain containment for Pius Fire northeast of Payson, but evacuation orders remain

Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire in northern Arizona remained in effect Friday, but crews were gaining containment of the incident.

5 hours ago

A split-panel image shows smoke from the Freeman Fire on the left and a locator map on the right. T...

KTAR.com

Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County becomes Arizona’s largest wildfire of 2024

The Freeman Fire in southeastern Pinal County grew overnight to become the largest wildfire of the year in Arizona.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What if Joe Biden says he will drop out only if Donald Trump does as well?

What if Joe Biden says he will drop out only if Donald Trump does as well? Mike Broomhead takes calls to find out your thoughts. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Did President Biden redeem himself after his solo press conference?

Bruce St. James and Larry Gaydos react to President Joe Biden’s solo press conference.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Watch Fire investigated as arson after devastating eastern Arizona tribal community