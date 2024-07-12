Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

Jul 11, 2024, 8:00 PM

sentenced to over 15 years for sexual abuse of a child...

Leonard Thomas Stewart, III, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for abusive sexual contact of a child. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, authorities said Thursday.

Leonard Thomas Stewart, III, 24, was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child on Oct. 31, 2023.

Between Oct. 3, 2017 and July 11, 2019, Stewart engaged in abusive sexual contact with a minor on several occasions, including an incident while the two were horseback riding in Fort Defiance.

Both Stewart and the victim are members of the Navajo Nation Indian Tribe and the abusive sexual contact happened on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Police Department conducted the investigation.

